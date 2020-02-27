new-zealand-vs-india-1st-test-day-2-highlights:-kane-williamson-half-century-puts-new-zealand-on-top-vs-india

NZ Vs IND Highlights: Kane Williamson scored his 32nd half-century in Tests. © AFP

Kane Williamson’s impressive knock of 89 put New Zealand in command against India on Day 2 of the first Test in Wellington on Saturday. Williamson missed his 22nd Test hundred by just 11 runs as he was dismissed by Mohammed Shami. Ross Taylor, playing his 100th Test, was removed by a Ishant Sharma delivery that jagged back in viciously. Bad light led to early stumps being taken with India managing to pull things back with couple of wickets towards the end. At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand led India by 51 runs with five wickets in hand. India will be looking to get early breakthroughs on Day 3 while on the other hand, New Zealand will be eyeing a healthy first innings lead. Earlier, India were bowled out for 165 as the visitors lost five wickets for 43 in the first session on Day 2. Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson bagged four wickets apiece. (SCORECARD)

That’s it from us!Thank you for joining our live coverage of the Day 2 of the first Test between New Zealand and India. At stumps, New Zealand are 216 for five, leading India by 51 runs. Do join us tomorrow morning for all the live updates from the third day’s play.That’s stumps on Day 2!The sun has gone down and it became too dark to continue, especially with fast bowlers operating from both ends. The umpires take the players off the field. New Zealand lead by 51 runs at stumps on Day 2 with five wickets in hand.Four!Unlucky for Jasprit Bumrah as he managed to found the outside edge of BJ Watling’s bat but the ball raced away towards the fence for a boundary.Four!Short and wide from Ishant Sharma and Colin de Grandhomme smashes it through the off-side to get his innings going.OUT!Ravichandran Ashwin gets his first wicket as he founds the outside edge of Henry Nicholls’ bat and Virat Kohli completes a sharp catch at second slip.Four!Just a forward defence from Henry Nicholls and he beats Ishant Sharma at mid-off as the ball raced away for a boundary. With that shot, 200 comes up for New Zealand.Four!Mohammed Shami bowled that one on the pads of Henry Nicholls and he flicks it in the gap to pick up his first boundary.Drinks break!Three runs came from the 66th over as the on-field umpire calls for a drinks break. New Zealand lead India by 25 runs.OUT!Kane Williamson hits one in the air and he picks out the best fielder on the field for India. Ravindra Jadeja completes a sharp catch to dismiss Kane Williamson for 89. New Zealand are four down now.Four!Jasprit Bumrah drifted down the leg and Kane Williamson flicked it towards the fine-leg fence for a boundary. There were shouts of catch it from the close-in fielder but the ball was too far away from Rishabh Pant.Henry Nicholls gets off the mark!Henry Nicholls gets off the mark with a chip shot down the ground for a couple off Ishant Sharma. Wicket maiden!Ishant Sharma removed the dangerous Ross Taylor for 44 and then did not let the new batsman any easy runs.Wicket!Ishant Sharma once again produced a breakthrough. That one jumped on Ross Taylor and it ballooned to Cheteshwar Pujara at short mid-wicket. New Zealand have taken the lead!Kane Williamson flicked it towards deep fine-leg for a couple and New Zealand now have taken a one-run lead over the visitors.Four!Width on offer from Ishant Sharma this time and Kane Williamson threw his hands at it and the ball raced away towards the point region for a boundary.Lucky boundary for Taylor!Jasprit Bumrah found the inside edge of Ross Taylor’s bat but fortunately for New Zealand, the ball went into the gap and away for a boundary.Bowling change!Ishant Sharma comes onto bowl in place of Mohammed Shami.Four!Again width on offer from Jasprit Bumrah and Kane Williamson just picked his spot and sends the ball towards the fence on the off side to pick up a boundary and take New Zealand’s total past 150.Four!Ross Taylor drives it through the covers as Mohammed Shami bowled it full and wide again. Runs are flowing easily for New Zealand at the moment.Bowling change!Jasprit Bumrah has been brought back into the attack as he replaces Ravichandran Ashwin.Four!Mohammed Shami drifted onto the pads of Ross Taylor and he flicked it fine towards the leg-side for a boundary.Four!Ravi Ashwin dropped it just short and Kane Williamson was quick on the backfoot and finds the gap in front of square to pick a boundary.Four!Mohammed Shami bowled it full and wide and Kane Williamson is not going to miss out on that. A cover drive to pick up his seventh boundary.Four!Kane Williamson hits Ravichandran Ashwin for a boundary and brings up his 32nd half-century in Test cricket.New Zealand batsmen walk out to bat!Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson walk out to bat after Tea break, Ravichandran Ashwin to start the proceedings with the ball for India.That’s Tea on Day 2!Ross Taylor ends the second session with a boundary through the covers off Jasprit Bumrah. At Tea, New Zealand trail India by 49 runs with eight wickets in hand.Four Wides!Jasprit Bumrah bowled it too short and the ball goes over the head for a boundary.Maiden over!Ravichandran Ashwin bowls a maiden over.Four!Again short from Jasprit Bumrah and Kane Williamson got on top of the bounce and found the gap behind square on the off-side. With that boundary, 100 up for New Zealand. Bowling change!Jasprit Bumrah replaces Ishant Sharma in the attack.Four!Ishant Sharma bowled it short and Ross Taylor was looking for an upper cut but ended up hitting it from the back of his bat and the ball goes towards the fine-leg fence for a four.SIX!Ross Taylor goes for a slog sweep and clears the ropes with ease to pick up the first six of New Zealand’s innings.Maiden over!Ishant Sharma bowls a maiden over as he kept New Zealand skipper guessing.Ross Taylor gets off the mark!Ishant Sharma drifted down the leg side and Ross Taylor picked up an easy single to get his innings going.Ross Taylor walks out to bat in his 100th Test!Ross Taylor got a standing ovation as he walked out to bat in his 100th Test. He is the only player to play 100 games in all three formats of the game.Wicket!Ishant Sharma castles Tom Blundell as New Zealand lose their second wicket. It swung in from off-stump as Ishant managed to find the gap between bat and pad.Bowling change!Ishant Sharma comes back into the attack in place of Mohammed Shami.Lucky escape for Blundell!Ravichandran Ashwin produced a magic delivery but fortunately for Tom Blundell, it missed the stumps. Ashwin got the turn and bounce and managed to find the gap between bat and pad but the ball just missed the stumps by a whisker.Four!Full delivery from Mohammed Shami and Kane Williamson smashed it straight back past the bowler for a four.Drinks break!The umpires have called for a drinks break as Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell steadied the ship for the hosts after losing Tom Latham cheaply.