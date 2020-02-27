new-zealand-vs-india-1st-test-day-1-highlights:-rain-halts-new-zealand-charge-with-india-reeling-at-122/5

NZ Vs IND Highlights: Rain caused play to be called off early. © AFP

Play was called off early on Day 1 of the first Test between New Zealand and India as rain set in during Tea. India were left struggling at 122/5 after the first two sessions, with Ajinkya Rahane batting on 38 with Rishabh Pant for company. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, New Zealand got off to a brilliant start. Tim Southee removed Prithvi Shaw early for 16 and debutant Kyle Jamieson bowled a dream first spell as he sent both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli packing. Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal then put their foot down and built up a decent partnership, taking India to 79/3 at Lunch. Trent Boult struck soon after the second session resumed when Agarwal top-edged a pull shot to Jamieson. Jamieson’s dream debut continued as he then got Hanuma Vihari to edge one to BJ Watling. Ajinkya Rahane carried on fighting and he reached Tea with 38 runs in the belt, partnered by Rishabh Pant. Ross Taylor, playing his 100th Test, will be pleased too, having taken the catch to dismiss Virat Kohli. (SCORECARD)

Thank you for joining us!Play was cut short, but it was a good day of Test cricket for New Zealand as they ran through India’s batting order. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant will carry on India’s resistance tomorrow morning. You can catch the report here.Thank you for joining us, and we hope to see you back tomorrow for all the action on Day 2.Play has been called off for the dayThere will be no more play today, with rain playing spoilsport. The score stays the same as it was at Tea. India are 122/5. Ajinkya Rahane (38) and Rishabh Pant (10) will come out to bat tomorrow as Kyle Jamieson looks to add to his three wickets.Pitch still well coveredLatest visuals show that the pitch is still well covered. We may not see any more play today if it continues this wayInspection at 5:30BCCI just tweeted saying that the inspection will take place half an hour from now if there is no further rainPitch inspection taking placeReports are coming in that rain has stopped and a pitch inspection is taking placeRain delays playStart of the third session has been delayed by rain that set in during the tea breakThat’s TeaThe second session comes to an end. New Zealand picked up two more wickets. India added 43 runs. It’s all happening!Boult to Pant, 1 runPant pulls a short delivery for a singleGood fieldingShort and wide from Boult and Pant slapped it away, but Nicholls at point put in a dive and stopped the ball from flying awayConsecutive maidens for Ajaz PatelThe spinner is yet to concede a runBoult to Pant, 2 runsPlays a short delivery on the leg-side for a couple of runsBoult to Pant, 1 runFull delivery on the pads and Pant flicks it awayPatel starts off with a maidenGood start for Ajaz PatelTime for some spinLeft-arm spinner Ajaz Patel into the attackBoult to Rahane, 1 runRahane pulls away a short delivery for a singleBoundary for PantSouthee goes short and Pant excellently pulls behind square leg for a boundarySouthee to Rahane, 1 runShort ball pulled away by Mayank AgarwalConsecutive maidensCdG follows up Tim Southee wellMaiden overTim Southee bowls a maiden over to Ajinkya RahaneCdG to Pant, 1 runFull delivery on leg stump and Pant flicks it awayPant gets off the markIt’s taken him 13 deliveries but he has hit this full delivery down the ground and raced back for a secondSouthee replaces JamiesonHe’ll be looking to add to his solitary wicket hereMaiden overJamieson and de Grandhomme have made runs hard to come by for IndiaJamieson to Rahane, 1 runJamieson bangs it in and Rahane pulls it away and takes a singlede Grandhomme to Rahane, 1 runRahane flicks through midwicket to take a single and retain strikede Grandhomme to Rahane, 4Pitched up by de Grandhomme and Rahane punches it down the ground. Lovely shotWicket maiden for JamiesonAnd he almost got Rishabh Pant too!Rishabh Pant the new man inOne player who is always under scrutinyJamieson to Hanuma Vihari, OUTKyle Jamieson’s dream debut continues as he gets the edge from Vihari and BJ Watling takes a fine catch diving to his right. India 101/5Just 1 run off the overIndia 101/4Can he add a wicket to his name?Jamieson to Rahane, FOURThat was a short delivery from Jamieson that takes a glove off Rahane and lands safely before running away for a boundary. Brings up the 100 for IndiaJamieson to Vihari, 4 runsPitched up and Vihari drives it down the ground past Jamieson to the long-on boundary. Maiden from BoultRahane is patient and watchfulVihari off the markVihari drives with soft hands between cover and point and picks up two runsHanuma Vihari is the new man inIndia in trouble hereOUT! That is the end of Agarwal’s inningsTrent Boult goes short and Mayank Agarwal gets a top edge trying to pull that. Ball goes straight to Kyle Jamieson, who collects comfortably. Agarwal departs for 34. India 88/4Boult almost does get the breakthrough!That was nearly caught and bowled, but Boult can’t hold on to it with one hand. New Zealand almost had their fourth!Trent Boult replaces SoutheeCan he get the breakthrough?Jamieson to Rahane, 2 runsShort delivery outside off and Rahane pulls behind square