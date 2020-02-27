new-zealand-vs-india-1st-t20i-highlights:-kl-rahul,-shreyas-iyer-fifties-help-india-beat-new-zealand-by-6-wickets

NZ vs IND T20I Highlights: Shreyas Iyer hit his second T20I half-century. © Twitter

Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 58 as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the first Twenty20 International of the five-match series on Friday. Chasing 204 for the win, opening batsman KL Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli put on 99 runs for the second wicket to help the visitors stay ahead of the asking rate. Virat Kohli missed his 25th half-century by just five runs while Manish Pandey also remained not out on 14. Earlier, New Zealand had posted a challenging total of 203 for five from their allotted 20 overs. Colin Munro was the top-scorer for the hosts with a knock of 59 off 42 deliveries while Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor also struck fifties. For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of one for 31 in his four overs. The second T20I will be played on Sunday. (SCORECARD)

Shreyas Iyer finishes the match with a six!Shreyas Iyer finishes the game with a six over square-leg to help India go 1-0 up in the five-match series against New Zealand.Four!It is raining boundaries in Auckland as Iyer finds the fence once again. With that shot, he completes his second half-century in T20Is.SIX!Shreyas Iyer hits Tim Southee straight over his head for a six as he looks to finish the game in a hurry.11 came off the 18th over!Hamish Bennett gave away 11 runs in the 18th over and India are now well on course in the chase.Back-to-back boundaries!Back-to-back boundaries for Shreyas Iyer as he finds the gap on the leg side with precision.Four!Hamish Bennett bowled that one on the pads of Shreyas Iyer who flicked it past the square-leg fielder to collect a boundary.India need 29 off the last three!India require 29 runs off the last 18 deliveries as Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer are looking comfortable out in the middle.Iyer Pulls Southee for a six!Shreyas Iyer pulled that short delivery from Tim Southee over the fine-leg fence for a six. SIX!Ish Sodhi dropped it short and Manish Pandey pulls it away towards the leg-side for a maximum.Four!Shreyas Iyer finds the gap on the off-side as he gets the much-needed boundary. Appeal for stumping against Shreyas Iyer!Ish Sodhi has beaten the outside edge of Shreyas Iyer’s bat and Tim Seifert whipped the bails off in a flash but the replays confirm that his foot was inside. Iyer survives.150 up for India!150 up for India in the 15th over as Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey are out in the middle with India needing 53 runs to win off the last five overs.Shreyas Iyer survives!Shreyas Iyer survives as the replays confirm that he was well inside his crease when Colin Munro hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end.India need 60 off the last six!India need 60 runs for the wins off 36 balls with six wickets in hand.OUT!Shivam Dube departs for 13 as India lose their fourth wicket. Dube tried to clear the ropes but managed to find Tim Southee in the deep.SIX!Shivam Dube clears the fence as he hits the ball over Ross Taylor in the deep to pick up his first six off the match.Four!Shivam Dube hits Mitchell Santner straight down the ground for his first boundary.Four!Shreyas Iyer clears his front leg and hits the ball over covers for a boundary.Huge wicket for New Zealand!Martin Guptill takes a stunning catch in the deep as Virat Kohli departs for 45 and New Zealand are back in the contest with two quick wickets.Shreyas Iyer is in next!Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat at number four as he replaces KL Rahul in the middle.Wicket!Ish Sodhi gets his man, KL Rahul was looking to hit the ball over the leg side but he missed time it and Tim Southee completed the catch in the deep.SIX!KL Rahul smashes Blair Tickner straight over long-on for a six as he brings up his 10th T20I fifty. India’s total also goes past 100 in the ninth over.No-Ball!Free hit for KL Rahul as Blair Tickner overstepped.Virat Kohli survives!Virat Kohli skied one off Tickner and Ish Sodhi made a mess of it at the third-man fence. Lukcy escape for the Indian skipper.SIX!Mitchell Santner bowled that one just short of a length and KL Rahul pulls it straight over the bowler’s head for a maximum.KL Rahul hits Santner for a four!KL Rahul lofts Mitchell Santner straight over his head to pick up another boundary.Kohli Pulls Sodhi for four!Ish Sodhi missed his length by a fraction and Virat Kohli pulled it away to collect another boundary. India are 77 for one after seven overs.Ish Sodhi is in the attack!Ish Sodhi has been introduced in the attack in the seventh over.End of powerplay!India are 65 for one after the first six overs. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are looking in good touch but New Zealand will be ruing the missed chance in the sixth over where they could’ve broken the partnership between these two.Four!Virat Kohli dismisses it from his presence as he finds the gap with ease on the leg-side to collect a boundary.Huge mix-up in the middle!New Zealand could have had Virat Kohli first and then they had the chance to send back KL Rahul but the fielders spilled the chance as two fielders tried to hit the stumps but missed on both occasions. Lucky escape for India.Four!KL Rahul ends the over with a boundary and India are well on course in the chase. SIX!KL Rahul flicked that one off his pads to collect his first maximum. Blair Tickner goes past the edge of Virat Kohli’s bat!Blair Tickner bowled a quick outswinger as he had Virat Kohli in trouble there with pace and movement. SIX!Virat Kohli goes big and lofts Tickner over long-off for a huge maximum.Four!Virat Kohli lofts Hamish Bennett over mid-on to collect his first boundary.Four!Short from Santner and KL Rahul pulls it away in front of square to collect his second boundary.OUT!Mitchell Santner comes back strongly after being hit for a six as he removes the dangerous Rohit Sharma for seven. SIX!Rohit Sharma goes aerial and clears the fence to pick up his first six.