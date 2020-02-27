new-zealand-vs-india-1st-odi:-when-and-where-to-watch-live-telecast,-live-streaming

Jasprit Bumrah will look to keep up his return to form. © AFP

India, after beating New Zealand 5-0 in the shortest format, will look to carry their momentum to the three-match One-day International (ODI) series, which begins on February 5. However, India will be without limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who retired hurt in the 5th and final T20 International between the two teams on Sunday with a calf injury. The opener has been ruled out of the ODI series as well as the two-match Test series that follows with Mayank Agarwal named his replacement in the ODIs. However, a dominant India would still be favourites, even as the hosts would be aiming to start afresh and improve their performance and return to winning ways. New Zealand, who will be looking to bounce back from the T20I series drubbing, have injury woes of their own with skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of the opening two matches.When is the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match?The New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match will be played on February 5, Wednesday.Where will the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match be played?The New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.What time does the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match begin?The New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match will begin at 07:30 AM IST.Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match?The New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match?The live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)