new-zealand-vs-india-1st-odi-highlights:-ross-taylor-guides-new-zealand-to-four-wicket-win-vs-india

New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the first One-Day International of the three-match series on Wednesday. Ross Taylor scored an unbeaten hundred while handy contributions from Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham helped New Zealand chase down the 348-run target with 11 balls to spare. It was New Zealand’s first win since India landed in the country with the hosts suffering a humiliating whitewash in the five-match T20 series. The Kiwis were quite comfortable in their chase but lost wickets of Tom Latham (69) and James Neesham (9) and Colin de Grandhomme (1) when they were close to the target. Taylor ensured that the host do not snatch yet another defeat from a strong position. Earlier, sent into bat, Shreyas Iyer (103 off 107 balls) scored his maiden ODI century, while KL Rahul (88 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli (51) made fine fifties in the first match of the three-game series. (SCORECARD)

New Zealand win by four wickets!New Zealand have finally managed to cross the line as they registered a win and take 1-0 lead in three-match series.

Birthday boy Mitchell Santner holds his nerve to win it for New Zealand! The hosts chase down 348 for a four-wicket win and 1-0 lead in the series. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/xaQlgeAw9x— ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2020Scores are level!New Zealand need just one run off 12 deliveries with four wickets in hand.Four!Santner smashes it straight down the ground for a four and New Zealand now need three runs off 14 deliveries.SIX!Mitchell Santner pulls it away towards mid-wicket for a six off Shardul Thakur.Quick single taken!India missed a chance to run out Ross Taylor as Ravindra Jadeja missed the stumps.Run Out!Colin de Grandhomme has failed to reach his ground and New Zealand are once again staring down the barrel in a run chase.Colin de Grandhomme is the next batsman in!Colin de Grandhomme replaces Jimmy Neesham out in the middle. New Zealand need 20 runs off 28 balls.Wicket!Jimmy Neesham departs as he finds Kedar Jadhav in the deep. He departs for nine and New Zealand are five down.Five overs left!New Zealand need 21 runs off 30 deliveries and with Ross Taylor and Jimmy Neesham out in the middle, they will be hoping to cross the line this time around.100 for Ross Taylor!Ross Taylor brings up his 21st century and New Zealand need just 26 runs to win from 41 balls.WIDE!23rd wide from Indian bowlers as Mohammed Shami bowls it down the leg-side.Lucky boundary for Neesham!Mohammed Shami managed to get a top edge off Jimmy Neesham’s bat but luckily for him, the ball went in to the gap and away towards the fine-leg fence.Tom Latham holds out in the deep!Tom Latham picked the fielder in the deep as he was looking to clear the fence at long-on. Kuldeep Yadav strikes. Four!Tom Latham hits Jasprit Bumrah for a four. Mohammed Shami again with a failed attempt in the deep.300 up for New Zealand!300 up for New Zealand in the 41st over.Four Wides!Too short from Jasprit Bumrah and the ball went way over the head of KL Rahul behind the stumps. Five bonus runs for New Zealand.Four!22 runs came off that over. Ross Taylor absolutely hammered Shardul Thakur in the 40th over. New Zealand need 56 off the last 10 overs.Four!Shardul Thakur went for a short ball, Ross Taylor threw his hands at it and the ball raced away towards the third-man region for a four.SIX!Shardul Thakur went for a wide yorker but Ross Taylor hits it over point for a six.Free-Hit!Shardul Thakur has overstepped and Ross Taylor will have a chance to free his arms on that one.SIX!Tom Latham hits Shardul Thakur over square-leg for a huge maximum and with that six, he brings up the century stand between him and Ross Taylor.SIX!Tom Latham hits Shardul Thakur over square-leg for a huge maximum and with that six, he brings up the century stand between him and Ross Taylor.Nine runs off Bumrah’s over!Ross Taylor and Tom Latham scored nine runs off Jasprit Bumrah’s over without taking any risk.Four! Fifty for Latham!Tom Latham finds the gap on the off-side and with that boundary, he brings up his 16th ODI half-century.12 overs left!New Zealand need 87 runs off the last 12 overs. Tom Latham is batting on 47 and he has Ross Taylor at the other end.Four!Ross Taylor sweeps it fine towards the fine-leg fence for a boundary. Another expensive over from Kuldeep Yadav.Excellent effort from Iyer!Excellent effort in the deep from Shreyas Iyer as he saved a run with a brilliant chase.Four!Ross Taylor again goes aerial and hits Ravindra Jadeja for a four. With that boundary, 250 comes up for New Zealand.SIX!Slog sweep from Ross Taylor and he clears the ropes with ease. Four!Tom Latham brings out the reverse sweep and he finds the fence on the off-side.Four!Short and wide form Mohammed Shami and Ross Taylor cuts it behind square for a boundary. Runs are coming at a quick pace for New Zealand.5 Runs!Manish Pandey had the chance to run out Tom Latham but he missed the stumps and there was no one to back up the throw as the ball raced away for a boundary. New Zealand get five bonus runs.Four!Tom Latham finishes the over with another boundary. Expensive from Shardul Thakur, who gave away 12 runs.Four!Tom Latham came down the track and hit that short one over the mid-wicket fielder’s head for a boundary. WIDE!Wayward from Shardul Thakur who bowled that one way outside the off-stump. Another extra added to New Zealand’s total.Four!Tom Latham comes down the track and hits it straight down the ground for a four off Kuldeep Yadav. 14 runs came off the 34th over.50 up for Ross Taylor!Ross Taylor brings up his 51st ODI half-century.SIX!Tom Latham smashes Kuldeep Yadav for a six over deep square-leg as New Zealand’s total goes past 200.Ross Taylor finishes the over with a SIX!Full and on the pads from Shardul Thakur and Ross Taylor just lofted it over long-on for a maximum.