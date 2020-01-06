New Zealand send troops to help fight Australian bushfires as £1 billion pledged to reconstruction efforts

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged two billion dollars (£1.06 billion) to fire reconstruction efforts on Monday, as New Zealand’s military sent three helicopters and crew to help battle the bushfire crisis.
In Victoria on Monday, helicopters evacuated 350 more people from the coastal town of Mallacoota, but 300 more remained as the flights were suspended as thick smoke made flying too dangerous.
It is now estimated that 1.25 million hectares in Victoria have been burnt through, bringing the national total to well over six million.
On Sunday, the Australian navy’s largest ship, HMAS Adelaide, arrived at the New South Wales town of Eden with 400 troops and 300 tonnes of emergency supplies, as well as an on-board hospital, to assist the fire-stricken communities in the area.
Joining 3,000 Australian army reservists and other Australian defence personnel, New Zealand has sent three Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters and crew, two army combat engineer sections and command elements.
The NH90 requires a crew of three but can carry an additional 20 passengers, or accommodate 12 medical stretchers.
There are approximately 80 New Zealand defence personnel involved in total. An ADF C-17 and NZDF C-130 transporting the personnel are being deployed on a number of flights from Monday to Wednesday from Ohakea Air force Base.
There are also 157 fire fighters from New Zealand currently in Australia fighting fires. Singapore has sent two helicopter crews to assist in supply drops and evacuations.
The fire crisis has devastated both native animals and livestock across three states. Australia’s National Farmers Federation estimates more than 100,000 sheep and cows have been lost to the fires, either burned, or killed by heat stress or smoke inhalation.
Farmers fear that many more will die because of the difficulty in getting feed to the survivors and water shortages.
On Monday Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie confirmed that defence personnel would dig mass graves required to bury livestock over the coming days and weeks.
“Bearing in mind, though, it’s about getting access to those still live fire grounds,” she told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
“Where it’s safe to do so we need to be getting in within a week, ideally, to really be dealing with the carcasses in an appropriate way.”
Water shortages, already dire in areas affected by months of drought, are spreading. In Braidwood, New South Wales, drinkable water needs to be trucked in.
In at least one town in East Gippsland, Victoria, residents have been warned not to drink or brush their teeth with the tap water after the nearby water treatment plant faltered under excessive demand, because other sources were unavailable.
Elsewhere in the state, an estimated 300 homes were destroyed by the fires over the past 48 hours.
An estimated 67,000 people have fled East Gippsland and north-east Victoria.
The Navy ship HMAS Choules, which transported roughly 1,000 people out of Mallacoota, returned to the area Monday to deliver supplies as well as heavy equipment that will be used to clear roads out of the town.
Crews are working to open sections of the Princes Highway and the Great Alpine Road, which have been cut off or days.
Across Victoria, at least 18 communities were cut off by fires on Monday morning, and crews worked throughout the day to re-establish access with the rest of the world.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Monday the creation of a permanent body called Bushfire Reconstruction Victoria.
Mr Andrews said he recognised the reality that Australia’s bush fire season would be longer and more devastating into the future.
While cooler weather and some rain provided respite on Sunday and Monday, it is forecast that hot and dry days will return by the end of the week.
Former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, like her Liberal colleague, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and Labor’s former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, urged Australia to take stronger action to combat climate change.
Ms Bishop said on Monday: “We don’t have a national energy policy in this country and a national approach to climate change … we are part of a global effort… If a country like Australia fails to show leadership, we can hardly blame other nations for not likewise showing leadership in this area.”
The comments came as pressure mounts on Scott Morrison, the prime minister, over his handling of the fire crisis and of climate change policy.
Australia is one of the worst per-capita producers of carbon emissions and in 2018 accounted for 37 per cent of coal exports worldwide.
Over the weekend Mr Morrison claimed his government had always made the connection between climate change and extreme weather conditions.
In November, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack had said people linking the fire crisis to climate change were “disgusting” and “raving inner city lunatics”, before saying weeks later that the fires had shifted community sentiment and that more needed to be done to tackle climate change.
Mr Morrison said Australia was focussed on reaching its emissions reductions targets and claimed what other governments did was a matter for them.
Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the crisis “should be a wake-up call to every single member of the political establishment in Australia”.
“The reality is we’ve had a prime minister who has chosen to effectively work as a lobbyist for the coal industry at a time when he should have been keeping Australians safe,” Dr Di Natale said.