Australian opening batsman Aaron Finch has been given a huge reprieve early in the one-day cricket match between Australia and New Zealand.

In a match being played in front of empty grandstands, with crowds locked out due to the coronavirus pandemic, Finch edged a ball to Kiwi wicketkeeper Tom Latham off the bowling of Trent Boult, only for the umpire to deny the New Zealand appeal.

Incredibly, Kiwi captain Kane Williamson elected not to use the decision review system (DRS), with replays showing Finch would have been ruled out had New Zealand elected to challenge.

“Aaron Finch can’t believe his luck here, he clubbed it, that’s bizarre,” Ian Smith said on Fox Cricket. “I’ll tell you what you can’t do, you can’t blame the crowd noise.”

Cricket Australia announced this morning that the three match ODI series would still go ahead, but with fans not admitted to the ground.

“It’s a bit odd,” Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins told Fox Cricket, when asked about the empty ground.

“It’s going to be a bit of a different day.”

Finch and his Kiwi counterpart Kane Williamson almost shook hands at the toss, breaking into a smile when they realised that wasn’t allowed either.

Australian fast bowler Kane Williamson was withdrawn from the match this morning, and sent for tests after complaining of a sore throat.

He’s now being tested for coronavirus, with New South Wales fast bowler Sean Abbott called into the squad as his replacement.