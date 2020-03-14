Coronavirus: Lockie Ferguson is to be tested for coronavirus and has been placed in isolation. © AFP

Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand fast bowler, is to be tested for coronavirus and has been placed in isolation after complaining of a sore throat following the Black Caps’ opening one-day international against Australia, team officials said. The right-arm quick was quarantined immediately after the 71-run defeat in Sydney on Friday and would remain isolated for at least 24 hours while tests are conducted. “In accordance with recommended health protocols, Lockie Ferguson has been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hrs after reporting a sore throat at the end of the first ODI,” New Zealand Cricket said late Friday.”Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined.”The scare followed Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson being isolated and tested for COVID-19 after suffering a sore throat on Thursday. He missed the opening ODI, but was cleared of the virus late Friday.Fans have been barred from the three-game series in Sydney and Hobart to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has forced a swathe of sporting events behind closed doors.Australia crushed New Zealand by 71 runs in the first one-day international at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.After New Zealand earlier kept the home side to 258 for seven, the Australian bowling attack dominated the Kiwi batsmen to dismiss the visitors for 187 in the 41st over.Cricket Australia barred spectators from the match in response to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to the strange sight of players acknowledging milestones to empty grandstands.The second match is on Sunday.