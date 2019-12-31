new-year’s-eve-weather-forecast-says-it-will-be-misty-but-dry

If you’re heading out for celebrations tonight to ring in the new year, there’s good news as tonight will be dry.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst told Metro.co.uk: ‘London will be dry and cloudy as we approach midnight. It will be fairly chilly with temperatures around 3C or 4C.

‘It’s quite similar in Edinburgh – dry with some cloud around, and temperatures around 1C or 2C.

‘It will be quite a chilly situation for both.

‘The UK as a while is generally dry. There is some mist and fog in places, especially in the east.

‘We have a weather warning in place across eastern England, starting at 7pm and running until 3pm covering Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

‘There will be some misty and murky weather but not as much as in the east.’

He said that mist and murk combined with smoke from the fireworks could make visibility less than usual, but mostly there should be fine conditions for the fireworks.

It’s quite dry overnight, he added, saying temperatures could drop to -4C or – 5C in the north and -1 in the south.

‘There will be some patches of frost around, but it should be dry.

‘Tomorrow should be a fairly dry day. It will be cloudy with some bright spells at times and temperatures about 8C in the north and 10 in the south.

‘It’s a fairly quiet start to the New Year.’