new-year-tragedy-as-teenager-killed-and-three-injured-in-co-londonderry-crash







Police attended the scene.

A 19-year-old man has died following an early-morning crash in Co Londonderry on New Year’s Day.

He was the driver of a red Audi that was involved in a crash with a grey Audi shortly after 2.30am on the Moneysharvan Road between Maghera and Swatragh.

The female driver of the other car and two teenage passengers were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who saw either of the cars prior to the collision to contact them on 101, quoting reference 460 of 01/01/20.

The Moneysharvan Road has been closed while police carry out an investigation.

Belfast Telegraph Digital