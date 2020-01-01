new-year-gift-to-people:-cpm’s-swipe-at-centre-over-rail-fare,-lpg-hike

Sitaram Yechury called the rail fare hike, “New year gift from the Modi government.”

New Delhi:

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury today slammed the government over the hike in train fares and the increase in cost of LPG cylinders.

The government on January 31, raised train fares marginally by one paise to four paise per kilometer depending on the travel class. It also hiked LPG cylinder rates by Rs 19 per cylinder.

“Modi govt starts the year. After railway passenger fare hikes, another attack on peoples’ livelihoods. All this in the wake of sharp job losses, food price inflation and record fall in rural wages,” Mr Yechury tweeted.

In another tweet, Mr Yechury called the rail fare hike, “New year gift from the Modi government.”.