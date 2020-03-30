Getty Images; Imago/Unimedia/ABACAUSA

New Ways to Wear Headbands

New Ways to Wear Headbands

Gossip Girl brought headbands back into the mainstream-and seeing them on every teenager in America made us weary of them once again. But stars like Michelle Williams, Alexa Chung and Charlize Theron are wearing headbands on the red carpet in innovative, irresistible ways. Get inspired to try the look this spring!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dress Up a Pixie

If your hair is short, the right headband is an easy way to make it glamorous. Choose one that’s slim and lies flat against the head, like Michelle Williams and Evan Rachel Wood. Chunky details like flowers or bows can be overpowering.

Try a Floppy Bow

Dig a ribbon from your wrapping paper stash and try this easy look: Cut a piece long enough to wrap around your head twice. Position it at the base of your neck, pull the sides up behind your ears and tie in a loose bow. Twist the bow off to one side for an irresistibly adorable look like Zooey Deschanel and Jessica Capshaw.

Advertisement

Opt for Ultra-Thin

A skinny headband makes a sophisticated statement. Take a tip from Ginnifer Goodwin and Busy Phillips and opt for one in neutral tones like gold, ivory or silver, and be sure that it fits snugly.

Top off an Updo

Low chignons and French twists can get stuffy-and a headband is a simple way to infuse a bit of fun. Choose a thicker band with a little embellishment-like Charlize Theron’s crystal-encrusted version, or Elizabeth Banks’ embossed one-and position after your updo is in place. (A few bobby pins at the base of the neck can help keep it in secure.)

Go Big

The rules of a statement headband like Jamie King’s are no different than statement jewelry. Keep the rest of your look simple-avoid garish patterns or loud colors-and skip earrings and necklaces altogether.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Try the Low-Key Look

Getty Images; Imago/Unimedia/ABACAUSA

A stretchy jersey headband is perfect for edgy, downtown girls like Alexa Chung and Rooney Mara. For a subtle take, try one that matches your hair color exactly, or keep well-mussed strands off your face with a knotted band.