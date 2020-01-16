new-virus-spreads-to-japan-after-man-falls-ill-on-return-from-china

A new virus that has hit a city in central China has spread to Japan, officials have confirmed.

The Japanese government said a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the city of Wuhan.

The man developed a fever and cough on January 3 while in Wuhan and on his return to Japan was hospitalised as the symptoms persisted, the government has said.

Tests conducted on Tuesday found the same coronavirus as had been detected in other patients in the Wuhan outbreak.

The man has been released from hospital as his condition improved. He has been identified as a man in his 30s in the Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, and Kyodo News agency says he is Chinese. His family and medical staff who treated him have not fallen ill.