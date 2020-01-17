new-video-show-extent-of-queens-middle-school-beatdown

January 17, 2020 | 4: 52pm | Updated January 17, 2020 | 4: 57pm

Here is the vicious, girl-vs-girl beatdown — in a New York City middle school cafeteria — that has parents fuming, teachers wringing their hands and the schools chancellor walking away rather than dealing with.

New video emerged Friday of the epic fight that broke out last week at Marie Curie Middle School in Bayside — showing a 14-year-old girl repeatedly pummeling a 13-year-old classmate as three teachers fail to stop her.

“Let’s start, bro! Let’s start, bro!” the older girl goads before she continues the attack — which includes her choking, punching, kicking and pulling the hair of the younger girl.

Instead of firmly separating them, at least three teachers either stand by helpless or make feeble attempts to intercede.

“There are three people there, and they can’t stop this?” the victim girl’s mom, Katty Sterling, told The Post on Friday.

“How is this possible? It’s ridiculous. They are just standing there. The girl even gets up on a table and jumps on her. It’s unbelievable.”

Schools sources said teachers are hesitant to get involved in student fights because they fear administrative blowback or accusations of corporal punishment.

Amazingly, the school never suspended the aggressor, and the victim girl’s parents found out about the fight not from the school, but from their daughter, when she called her parents in tears.

When the mom picked her daughter up from school, administrators told her that it was a minor altercation and that they’d take care of it.

Then, Sterling saw the video of the attack.

She immediately rushed to the school at 7: 45 a.m. — and school principal Henry Schandel claimed that the 14-year-old girl was not in school. That, Sterling said, turned out to be false.

Sterling called the police to demand the girl that attacked her daughter be arrested, and the girl was arrested at the school later that day.

The bully first began targeting her daughter last year and beat her up in a locker room, the mom said.

“I asked them to suspend her last year because I was scared of what this girl was going to do and my daughter was scared. But they didn’t do anything. The girl always threatened her whenever she saw her for the rest of the year.”