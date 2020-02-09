new-venom-2-set-photo-teases-spider-man-on-the-run

Sony and Marvel’s partnership has been one of the most exciting subplots of modern-day comic book movies.

Sure, it’s had its fair share of ups and downs – let’s not forget that Sony was about to call the whole thing off until Disney and Marvel Studios swept in with a better deal – but it’s also paved the way for a whole new breed of superhero film.

Just look at Venom. Though the PG-13 rating was pretty disappointing, the anti-hero spinoff was unlike anything else in the genre. And the same goes for Morbius, the Jared Leto-starring vampire flick which has already teased its ties to the wider MCU with its first trailer, which featured both a cameo from Michael Keaton’s Vulture and a painting of Spider-Man seen on a wall.

But it seems Morbius won’t be the only upcoming Sony-Marvel movie to have some MCU connections, as Venom 2 will have some as well. It’s still unclear if Tom Holland’s wall-crawler will appear in the flesh, but as you can see via the set photo below, he’ll certainly be referenced.

Yes, your eyes do not deceive you. That is indeed an ad on the side of a bus asking “Where is Spider-Man?” And as those who’ve seen Far From Home will know, this is presumably a reference to the fact that the hero is now on the run after having his identity revealed to the world and being framed for some pretty serious crimes.

As we mentioned above, it’s still unknown if we’ll actually get to see Holland swing by for a cameo, but this reference is pretty big and clearly ties Venom 2 into the MCU. How else Sony plans to connect the film to the aforementioned cinematic universe remains to be seen, but this is certainly exciting to see and as soon as we learn more about how it’ll all come together, we’ll be sure to let you know.