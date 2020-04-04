new-vaccine-that-can-neutralize-the-disturbing-corona-virus-could-be-available-very-soon!

The researchers and doctors from the University of Pittsburgh claimed that they have a breakthrough in an attempt to neutralize the deadly coronavirus pandemic. They are confident that the vaccine could eventually wipe out the virus within two weeks of vaccination. The game-changer findings were first published in The Lancet’s EBioMedicine journal.

The researchers reported that the vaccine has been produced through an industrial-style production process and they named it as—PittCoVacc or the Pittsburgh Coronavirus Vaccine—that is highly scalable. PittCoVacc is the first-ever coronavirus vaccine that has been studied and inspected by the group of independent scientists.

Professor Louis Falo, the senior author of the PittCoVacc vaccine, reported that the vaccine has been sent to the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for approval and would start a human trial very soon. They previously tested the vaccine on mice and the experiment was highly successful, which helped them to claim that the vaccine is able to neutralize lethal coronavirus for at least a year.

How will the vaccine neutralize coronavirus?

The main aim of the vaccine is to inject a special protein into the body of an infected person and the protein will eventually destroy the virus inside the body within two weeks. Professor Andrea Gambotto, also a senior author, mentioned that the protein—spike protein—helps to induce enough immunity to fight the viruses inside the body.

How to deliver the vaccine?

The first peer-reviewed antidote is set to be delivered through a painless jab and the delivery system is called micro needle array. A tiny fingertip-sized patch would be used to inject the content of virus to the skin. The patch reportedly has around 400 tiny needles to inject the spike protein, which would produce the required antibodies to fight against SARS-CoV-2.

The skin is the best option to inject the vaccine because the immune reaction is strongest in the skin. The researchers said that the vaccination would feel like a Velcro and is probably painless. The needles that are injected in the skin would later dissolve into the skin and the patch will go like a plaster.

But the associated sources claimed that it would take at least 12 months for the vaccination to be made available publicly. The industrial-level production will commence until after the approval and will be able to produce tens of thousands of doses daily.