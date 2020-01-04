Home NEWS New US Air Strike Targets Hashed Commander In Iraq: State Media

New US Air Strike Targets Military Commander In Iraq: State Media

US air strike targeted a commander in Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force. (Representational)

Baghdad:

A new US air strike targeted a commander in Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force early Saturday, state television reported, a day after an American drone strike killed a top Iranian general.

The channel said the strike took place north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad but did not name the targeted figure.

A police source told AFP that bombardment there hit a Hashed convoy and left “dead and wounded,” without providing a specific toll.

