new-to-netflix-in-february-2020:-from-lady-bird-to-the-to-all-the-boys-sequel

A new month means new TV shows and films – February has a lot to offer Netflix fans.

Seeing as many fans of the streaming giant have already binged-watch majority of the shows January had to offer, it is time to take a look at the new things set to arrive next month.

Netflix has got us covered on the entertainment front with the sequel to To All The Boys I Loved Before, Cable Girls and Narcos: Mexico.

With the return of period dramas and thriller series, it seems there’s truly something for everyone.

Clueless

Netflix Release Date: February 1​

Everyone’s favourite Austen-inspired high school comedy will be making its way onto Netflix. You’ve already seen it 1,045 times, so what’s the harm in giving it another spin? ​

My Neighbour Totoro

My Neighbour Totoro (Studio Ghibli)



Netflix Release Date: February 1​

The streaming service has now acquired the entire back catalogue of iconic Japanese production studio Studio Ghibli. The first animated classic to land on Netflix will be My Neighbour Totoro- and by April 1, all 21 films will be available to watch.

Rango

Netflix Release Date: February 1

Lady Bird

(A24)



Netflix Release Date: February 2​

Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut will be available to stream on Netflix for the first time. The coming of age story starring Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges and Timothee Chalamet is unmissable – and endlessly quotable – viewing.

Locke and Key

Netflix Release Date: February 7

This new series is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novels by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King), taking place in a mysterious house where unlocking doors grants magical abilities

It tells the story of three siblings who move homes after a brutal murder of their father.

Trainwreck

Imperfect couple: Amy Schumer and Bill Hader



Netflix Release Date: February 7​​

Amy Schumer’s 2015 film sees the comedian star as a journalist who – minor spoiler alert – starts falling for the sports doctor she is writing a profile on.

To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You

Netflix Release Date: February 12

The second instalment to the immensely popular 2018 teen rom-com starring Noah Centineo and Lana Condor is finally dropping in February.

Fans have been begging for a sequel after the adaptation of the novel its based became a favourite.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Netflix Release Date: February 13

Narcos is a drama series that follows some of the world’s biggest drug lords and their quest to own it all.

This time the drama follows real-life ‘narco’ Felix Gallardo.

Better Call Saul: Season 5

Netflix Release Date: February 24

The fifth and final season will be released weekly on Netflix starting at the end of February.

The Breaking Bad spin-off will begin its weekly release schedule, ending the story of television’s resident seedy lawyer Saul Goodman

Cable Girls: Season 5 – Part 1

Netflix Release Date: February 14

Cable Girls on Netflix (Netflix)



Now the longest-running foreign series created by Netflix themselves, the final season of Cable Girls will wrap up the story of the telephone operators.

The final season will ultimately end with a second part due out in late 2020.

Altered Carbon

(Netflix)



Netflix Release Date: February 27​

The sci-fi series, which takes place in a hi-tech dystopia hundreds of years in the future, returns to Netflix at the end of the month​.

Queen Sono

Netflix Release Date: February 28

February 2020 will mark another landmark when Queen Sono becomes the first Netflix Original series from Africa.

A highly trained South African spy must face changing relationships in her personal life while taking on her most dangerous mission yet.

It’s created by Kagiso Lediga and features Pearl Thusi as Queen Sono.