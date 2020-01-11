new-theory-of-quantum-mechanics-shows-matter-is-not-in-the-eye-of-the-observer 

The mystery of why quantum matter jumps from a wave-like state to a well-defined particle when it is observed has puzzled scientists for nearly a 100 years.

Known as ‘the measurement problem’ it is widely seen as the major complication in quantum theory and has led even well-respected scientists to suggest that the human mind may be having some kind of telepathic influence on the fabric of the universe – our thoughts actually shaping reality around us.

But physicist Jonathan Kerr, who has studied quantum mechanics for 35 years from his cottage in Surrey, believes he has solved the riddle, and the answer is more prosaic than some might have hoped.

He thinks that it is actually impossible to measure anything without a tiny interaction taking place and it is that ‘bump’ that tells the particle where it is in space and fixes its form.

Kerr, the nephew of the late author Judith Kerr, has just published a book on his theory and an article is due to appear in a well-respected peer reviewed journal soon. The idea was first posited by some scientists in the 1990s but it has been an unfinished until now.

Kerr told The Telegraph: “For 70 years it was assumed that just observing the world brings it into a more concrete state of existence.

“But when we make a measurement, we have to cause an interaction – bumping bits of matter together – and people started to suspect that the interaction necessary for the measurement is what causes it.

“This idea would remove what some might see as the ‘woo-woo’ from quantum physics – mind, consciousness, the observer.”

The world of quantum exists in a baffling fog of uncertainty where particles change states, pop in and out of existence for seemingly no reason, and interact at speeds faster than light.

The American theoretical physicist Richard Feynman once said: “I think it is safe to say nobody understands quantum mechanics.”