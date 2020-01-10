new-stormont-deal-respects-irish-and-british-identities,-says-dup’s-arlene-foster

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said a new deal to restore power-sharing at Stormont recognises there are people in Northern Ireland with an Irish identity and others with a British identity.

Mrs Foster said the deal was “not perfect” but that it is a way forward.

She said it offered an “entirely different construct” to Irish language legislation that had been proposed previously.

“This is a deal that recognises that we live in a shared society, this is a deal that recognises that no one identity should be placed over another,” she told BBC Radio Ulster.

Ms Foster added: “We are ready to go back into the Assembly.

“I’m not sure other parties are, but we will see where we are during the course of the day.