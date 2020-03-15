New Star Wars Comic Reveals How Ben Solo Became the Knights of Ren Leader

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren has revealed how Ben Solo becomes leader of the Knights of Ren. Charles Soule and Will Sliney’s comic book miniseries has provided Star Wars fans with a much-needed look at Kylo Ren and his backstory. We now have a pretty idea abourt his past and what turned him to the dark side in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. By the end of the Saga in The Rise of Skywalker, Kylo Ren is back to being Ben Solo after going on quite the journey.

In previous issues of Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren we learned how the Knights of Ren came to be and who they originally followed. They worshipped the red Lightsaber wielded by a mysterious man named Ren with tons of scarring. We later see Ben Solo flirt with the Dark Side and betray his Jedi peers as he hangs with Ren and his knights. Now, we’re at the last issue and things get pretty violent and out of hand. There are SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren below, so read ahead at your own risk.

In the final issue of Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren, Ben Solo is with Ren and the knights on the Minemoon of Mimban hunting an artifact called the Mindsplinter. Ben Solo witnesses his new mentor as he slaughters the Mimban people after promising their safety. Things go off the rails when the young Solo is ambushed by his former Jedi peers, who beg him to come back and promise that it’s not too late to change.

It’s at this time that Ren snaps one of their necks, which sends Ben Solo off the deep end. Ren then tells Solo that Snoke was wrong about his potential, which sends the two off on an intense battle. As most fans can predict, Ben Solo ends up stabbing Ren and taking hold of the red Lightsaber. Solo now has a choice he can make, but his path has already been set. When another Jedi comes up to convince him to stay, he replies, “I’m a murderer, remember?” He then kills the Jedi and gains the Knights of Ren allegiance.

The Knights of Ren follow Kylo Ren now and the last frames of the comic show the new villain creating his crossguard Lightsaber and taking on his persona. As we found out in The Rise of Skywalker, this was all orchestrated by the Emperor. Snoke was just a puppet and so was Ben Solo. With the sequel trilogy and this Star Wars comic series, fans should have a pretty good understanding of Kylo Ren and his characteristics. For fans who want to go even deeper, the novelizations go further into the mind of Kylo. You can head over to the official Marvel website to order the issue and the previous three installments.

Topics: Star Wars, Star Wars 9