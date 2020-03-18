new-saw-movie-spiral-and-antebellum-have-been-delayed-indefinitely

The disruption and anxiety over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak continue to bring Hollywood to its knees, with upcoming horror movies Antebellum and Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and Run now all being moved from their original release dates. The studio has decided to take this action amid the concerns surrounding COVID-19, with these three movies joining the ever-growing list of high-profile releases that are being delayed.

Antebellum was scheduled to hit big screens on April 24th, with Run set for release on May 8th, followed by Spiral: From the Book of Saw on May 15. These release dates are obviously now moot and have been postponed indefinitely until the coronavirus situation calms down.

Lionsgate has stated that for the time being the movies will remain unscheduled, with no date, and that the studio will announce the next steps, dates, and strategies for bringing these movies to the public. This all depends on when cinemas will receive clarity on when theaters will be able to safely resume operations.

As for the movies themselves, Antebellum comes from one of the producers of Get Out and Us and is written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. The movie stars Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, and Gabourey Sidibe, and follows a successful author, Veronica Henley, who finds herself trapped in a nightmarish reality, and must find a way to break free of the horrors at hand and uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw meanwhile concerns a sadistic mastermind who unleashes a twisted form of justice. The movie is the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

The movie will serve as the ninth installment in the Saw franchise. It was directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger. The film stars Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols.

Lastly, Run is directed by Aneesh Chaganty and written by Chaganty and Sev Ohanian. It stars Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen. The movie follows a home-schooled girl who uses a wheelchair who begins to suspect that her overprotective mother is keeping a dark, sinister secret from her.

All three of these now delayed movies look and sound utterly terrifying, so perhaps it is for the best that no one will see them just yet.the horror trifecta of Antebellum, Spiral: From the Book of Saw and Run join the likes of Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place Part II, Disney’s The New Mutants and Antlers, as well as several other prominent high-profile releases in being delayed due to coronavirus.

