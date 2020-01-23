new-russian-culture-minister-‘can’t-stand’-culture,-apparent-past-blog-posts-suggest

Russia’s new minister of culture apparently once described herself as “not a bloody cultured person at all”, according to newly-unearthed blog posts from over a decade ago where she also listed cultural events from ballet to opera that she detested.
Olga Lyubimova, 39, who has a background in arts and culture, took office on Tuesday but faces questions over the remarks that she allegedly made on a Russian blogging site between 2006 to 2010.
In one post made on LiveJournal in 2008 that is now circulating online, Ms Lyubimova reportedly wrote: “A friend has called to invite me to a classical music concert with her kid, and I’ve realized that I just can’t bring myself to go.”
The new minister also apparently named classical music, ballet, opera and going to museums in a list of things that she “can’t stand”.
The remarks were circulated on Twitter by a member of anti-corruption organisation Transparency International, Shumanov Ilya, who added: “Clearly you could have appointed such a person to whatever job, just not to head Russia’s cultural policy.”
However, many defended Ms Lyubimova’s appointment, and the Russian film critic, Anton Dolin, said on Facebook that she was a “young, intelligent, educated, pragmatic woman”.
Before becoming minister of culture, Ms Lyubimova worked as a deputy minister responsible for cinema and handing out state grants to film makers. She previously worked as a TV correspondent and documentary maker after graduating from the prestigious Moscow State University.
Celebrated Russian filmmaker Pavel Lungin welcomed Ms Lyubimova’s appointment and credited her for her supporting independent films and opposing censorship.
Her predecessor, Vladimir Medinsky, who is now Russian president Vladimir Putin’s adviser on culture, had previously been criticised for cultural censorship and his decision to ban screenings of the British comedy The Death of Stalin.
Ms Lyubimova has not commented on the posts and the Ministry for Culture was not available for comment on Thursday evening.