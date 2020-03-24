new-round-of-24-hour-plays-‘viral-monologues’-set-for-tonight;-daveed-diggs,-michael-shannon-&-clark-gregg-among-performers

A new set of 24 “Viral Monologues” from The 24 Hour Plays will be available on Instagram tonight, with actors Daveed Diggs, Michael Shannon, Clark Gregg, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Dylan Baker, Danny Pudi and Josh Hamilton, among others, performing monologues written by playwrights including Jonathan Marc Sherman, Eric Bogosian and Stephen Adly Guirgis.

See the complete list of performers and writers below. The new round of monologues will begin at 6 pm/ET, with a new one posted every 15 minutes until midnight on Instagram and The 24 Hour Plays website (see links below).

The first round of monologues hit Instagram last week, with actors including Patrick Wilson, Rachel Dratch and Hugh Dancy, among many others, performing works by such writers as Simon Rich, Jesse Eisenberg and Hillary Bettis.

Since 1995, The 24 Hour Plays have staged “limited-time theater” events that bring together actors and playwrights to write and produce a short drama in 24 hours or less. Last week the project shifted to an online format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve always made work about the most challenging moments in our lives, from 9/11 to Hurricane Sandy to the 2016 election, but writing and performing new plays in 24 hours without gathering was a singular challenge,” said artistic director Mark Armstrong. “We hope that this moment offers even more people the chance to learn about our small non-profit theater organization, so that we’ll be able to continue our unique artistic work for years to come.”

Performers joining this week are: Daveed Diggs, Coral Peña, muMs, Kelly Aucoin, Nicholas Braun, Michael Shannon, Ashley Fink, Jessica St. Clair, Juliana Canfield, Anna Baryshnikov, Marylouise Burke, William Jackson Harper, Ryan Haddad, Clark Gregg, Daniel K. Isaac, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Ty Defoe, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Noah Galvin, Damon Gupton, Danny Pudi, and Josh Hamilton.

Writers joining this week are: David Lindsay-Abaire, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Will Arbery, Dan O’Brien, Kristoffer Diaz, Eric Bogosian, Sarah Gancher, J. Holtham, Bekah Brunstetter, Clare Barron, Gracie Gardner, Charly Evon Simpson, Tracey Scott Wilson, Tim J. Lord, Elizabeth Irwin, Alena Smith, Stephen Adly Guirgis and Joseph Dougherty.

The monologues can be viewed here and here.