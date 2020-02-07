new-review-will-reveal-clues-on-future-of-bbc-and-foreign-aid

The latest headlines in your inbox

The new Integrated Strategic Defence and Security Review will cover far more than foreign policy and defence.

Due to be launched next week and delivered by October, it will look at Britain’s position and international policy requirements in the round.

As well as defence and strategy, the review will consider overseas aid policy and management, and soft power projected by agencies such as the BBC World Service and the British Council.

It is unlikely that the Government will row back on the so-called Millennium Goals — by which the UK spends 0.7 per cent of GDP on overseas aid, some £14 billion annually.

This puts it at the top of the league of G7 and G20 countries. But it is likely that overseas aid will be far more targeted on specific UK strategic interests.

The proposals for the BBC Radio World Service might give an indicator of where the Government wants to see the corporation as whole in the next five years.

It had been suggested that the overseas aid ministry, the Department for International Development (DFID), would be folded into a super Foreign Office, which would also take over the British Council.

This is now thought unlikely, at least not in the immediate future, but through the review the Government will insist on more “fusion” — cross-pollination of staff, policy, funds and ideas between relevant departments.

The review will be a fascinating study of where Britain stands in the world today. Much of it is expected to be shaped and directed by John Bew, the eminent historian and biographer of Clement Attlee, who is a senior consultant and adviser at No 10.