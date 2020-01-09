new-releases-on-netflix:-january-9th,-2020

Speed Is My Need is now on Netflix

We’re getting close to the end of the week and Netflix has two new additions for January 9th and one that we didn’t highlight yesterday. Here’s the full list of the new titles on Netflix.

Tomorrow is set to see some huge titles hit Netflix mostly made up of new Originals.

Quick note: the Norweigen series Occupied which only just saw its third season added in the past month departed from Netflix yesterday. Today, all three seasons made their return onto Netflix. It’s a political drama set in the near future, where Russia initiates a “silk glove” invasion of Norway to restart oil production, but soon uncertainty, chaos and danger erupt.

Now here’s what is new on Netflix in the United States for January 9th, 2020:

Speed Is My Need (2019)

Genre: Documentary, Sport



Director: Mark Sloper



Cast: Shane Byrne, Colin Edwards, Leon Haslam, Ron Haslam



Runtime: 75 min

We kick off today with a documentary that’s built for speed. Throughout the hour and a bit long documentary you’ll be introduced to the world’s most dangerous motorsport, superbike racing.

Through interviews with racers both past and present, you’ll come away with a newfound respect for the sport.

The doc was produced in the United Kingdom.

Bulletproof 2 (2020)

Genre: Action, Comedy



Director: Don Michael Paul



Cast: Faizon Love, Kirk Fox, Tony Todd, Cassie Clare



Runtime: 97 mins

Looking for the worst movie on Netflix? You may have just found it. With an absolutely abysmal IMDb rating of 3.8 at the time of publishing, this comedy probably won’t have you crying with laughter rather just crying.

It’s the sequel to the original Bulletproof movie set 25 years afterward.

Cheer (Season 1) N

Genre: Reality-TV

This title actually arrived on Netflix on January 8th rather than the 9th but we thought it deserved a full feature as to not let it fly under the radar.

If you’re familiar with Last Chance U on Netflix, you’ll feel right at home with the new docuseries Cheer. It documents a team of cheerleaders and the work that it takes to go into some of the elaborate routines.

Let us know what you’re watching on Netflix today in the comment section.