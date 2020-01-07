new-releases-on-netflix:-january-7th,-2020

A Ghost Story is now on Netflix

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. Today, Netflix has three new titles for you to enjoy including two Hollywood movies and a new Spanish Original movie.

A much quieter week for new releases this week especially when you compare against the 125 new titles that hit Netflix on January 1st. Nevertheless, Netflix has some great Originals coming up on Friday with the release of AJ and the Queen, Medical Police and Giri/Haji.

Here’s a look at what’s new on Netflix for January 7th, 2020.

A Ghost Story (2019)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance



Director: David Lowery



Cast: Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, McColm Cephas Jr., Kenneisha Thompson



Runtime: 92 min



Awards: 11 wins & 17 nominations.

Our first movie of the day is an absolute delight. It comes from A24 movies who still are one of the best providers for movies to Netflix.

A Ghost Story (not to be confused with the Indian series that just came out with a similar name) is about a man’s spirit returning to Earth as he explores the past and future.

The movie scored nearly perfect scores with critics with it being certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 91% whereas the Metacritic scores sit at 84.

The Tourist (2010)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Mystery, Romance, Thriller



Director: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck



Cast: Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Paul Bettany, Timothy Dalton



Runtime: 103 min



Language: English



Awards: Nominated for 3 Golden Globes. Another 4 wins & 1 nomination.

Our next movie didn’t score so well with critics despite scoring some big movie nominations at the Golden Globes.

It stars Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie, it’s about a man traveling to Italy to clear his head after a breakup when he gets almost recruited by a dangerous yet glamorous woman.

It scored better with viewers but we’d be interested to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

Live Twice, Love Once (2020)

Genre: Comedy



Director: Maria Ripoll



Cast: Oscar Martínez, Inma Cuesta, Mafalda Carbonell, Nacho López, Isabel Requena, Aina Clotet



Runtime: 101 min



Language: Spanish

The only new Netflix Original movie today comes from Spain and is a Drama.

It’s about a retired teacher trying to find a love he had when he was younger after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

In Spain, the movie is called “Vivir dos veces”. Netflix hasn’t released a public trailer but you can find it on the official page for the movie.