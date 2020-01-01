new-releases-on-netflix:-january-1st,-2020

Happy New Year and as per usual on Netflix, the first day of the year brings with it plenty of new content to watch through. Today, we’ve got over 100 brand new titles to watch including plenty of movie returns, new series and more.

Why does Netflix get lots of new content on January 1st? It’s because that’s when a lot of licenses to content come up for renewal which is also generally the case for most months on the first day.

Today didn’t just see new titles added, however. As you’ve probably worked out by now both Frasier and Friends departed from the service as did many other movies.

For the purpose of this article, we’ll take you through the new Netflix Originals here with the full list but we’ll have more on the best movies added today over the weekend.

Messiah (Season 1)

Genre: Drama



Cast: Mehdi Dehbi, Michelle Monaghan, Jane Adams, Weaver Bryce

This series sees a man emerge with a huge following but quickly attracts scrutiny as authorities to work out whether he’s a con-man or the real deal.

As you can probably guess with a name and subject matter like this one, it hasn’t released without controversy.

The Circle (Season 1)

Genre: Game-Show, Reality-TV



Cast: Sophie Willan, Alex Hobern, Woody Cook, James Doran

Netflix’s first adaptation (the US one) of the British series The Circle dropped on Netflix today. It’ll see an odd schedule (we’ll post the full release calendar for this soon) with new episodes releasing slowly over the next month.

The concept of the show merges Big Brother with social media as contestants vote others out.

Spinning Out (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Sport



Cast: Kaya Scodelario, January Jones, Will Kemp, Willow Shields, Evan Roderick, David James Elliott

The final big Netflix Original series added today is Spinning Out, a sports series.

Here’s how Netflix describes the drama:

A figure skating Olympic hopeful struggles to balance love, family and fragile mental health as her dream of winning takes a dizzying hold.

Full list of new releases on Netflix for January 1st, 2020

Note: this text list may not be the best way to see all what’s new on Netflix. Instead, check out our hub which has all the new titles including trailers, IMDb/RT scores and more.

Here’s the complete list of the 124 new titles added to Netflix in the United States today.

110 New Movies Added Today

21 (2008)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Alpha and Omega: The Legend of the Saw Tooth Cave (2014)

American Beauty (1999)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Aruna & Her Palate (Aruna & Lidahnya) (2018)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)

Breaking the Bank (2014)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Chloe (2009)

City of God (2002)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coach Carter (2005)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer (2015)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Event Horizon (1997)

Fall Girls (2019)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Free Willy (1993)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Garfield Gets Real (2007)

Garfield’s Fun Fest (2008)

Garfield’s Pet Force (2009)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Godzilla (1998)

Hairspray (2007)

Harold and Kumar Get the Munchies (2004)

Hitch (2005)

Hunt to Kill (2010)

Inception (2010)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Julie & Julia (1956)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

La Bamba (1987)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Luccas Neto in: Children’s Day (2019)

Magnolia (1999)

Mansfield Park (1999)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Moon (2009)

My Girl (1991)

New York Minute (2004)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriot Games (1992)

Philadelphia (1993)

Pokémon the Movie: Power of Us (2018)

Posesif (2017)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Riot (2015)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Scary Movie (2000)

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden (2012)

Siren (2016)

Sliver (1993)

Snow Day (2000)

Strictly Ballroom (1992)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Craft (1996)

The Crying Game (1992)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning (2007)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Natural (1984)

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Ring (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Tremors 5: Bloodline (2015)

True Grit (1969)

Up in the Air (2009)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Yes Man (2008)

14 New TV Series Added Today