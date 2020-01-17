new-releases-on-netflix:-january-17th,-2020

Ares – Picture: Netflix

Welcome to your Friday roundup of what’s new on Netflix for January 17th and today, it’s dominated by new Netflix Originals headlined by the second season of the British comedy, Sex Education. Here’s a full rundown of what’s new on Netflix for January 17th.

This week has seen such a great week of new releases including nine new releases yesterday including new movies such as Legend and Hop. On Wednesday we saw Grace & Frankie return for their sixth season and a bunch of other new releases.

Sex Education (Season 2)

Genre: Comedy, Drama



Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey

One of Netflix’s biggest comedies is back for a second season. The big ensemble cast returns for another outing with Otis finally loosening up. This season sees chlamydia hit the school and mates struggle with new issues.

Want to have a quick read up on the new season before diving in? Take a look at our season 2 preview.

Ares (Season 1)

Genre: Horror



Cast: Robin Boissevain, Tobias Kersloot, Jade Olieberg, Lisa Smit



Language: Dutch

Eight episodes of one of the biggest Dutch productions for Netflix to date just dropped on Netflix. If you loved The Order on Netflix then this should absolutely be on your list.

The series is about a psychological horror series about a student who enters a secret society in college and it then takes a dark turn.

As per most Netflix Original foreign productions, you can watch in either English dub or English subtitles. Our preference is with English subtitles but you be you.

Tiny House Nation

Genre: Reality-TV



Cast: John Weisbarth, Zack Giffin

Tiny House Nation is a fabulous reality series on Netflix that takes you around the United States on the search for the quaintest homes. It’s insightful and makes for a really easy binge on a Sunday afternoon.

John Weisbarth and Zack Griffin return to present.

A Fall from Grace

Genre: Thriller



Director: Tyler Perry



Cast: Tyler Perry, Adrian Pasdar, Cicely Tyson, Mehcad Brooks



Runtime: 120 min

Tyler Perry writes, directs and stars in this brand new thriller movie. Tyler Perry really needs no introduction given his past credits including the likes of Gone Girl, Madea’s Family Runion and Dairy of a Mad Black Woman.

This movie is about a woman called Grace (played by Crystal Fox) who finds a new relationship but is once again facing down the prospect of lies and heartbreak.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 17th

1 New Movies Added Today

A Fall from Grace (2020) Netflix Original

5 New TV Series Added Today