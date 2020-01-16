new-releases-on-netflix:-january-16th,-2020

Legend – Picture: Universal Pictures

Welcome to your Thursday roundup of what’s new on Netflix today and once again, Netflix is bringing the goods with another nine additions today. There’s lots to get through so here’s what’s new on Netflix for January 16th, 2020.

In case you missed yesterday’s daily roundup, another 10 additions dropped for your viewing pleasure including the new season of Grace & Frankie as well as some other movie treats.

As always, we’ll take you through some highlights of what’s new before moving onto the full list below.

Legend (2015)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama, Thriller



Director: Brian Helgeland



Cast: Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy, Christopher Eccleston, Joshua Hill



Runtime: 132 min

Our featured movie of the day is Legend starring Tom Hardy who plays both of the Cray Brothers in this biopic that released half a decade ago.

The Cray Brothers are two notorious gangsters who wreaked havoc on the streets of London for many years. This shows you how they became so notorious and also documents their eventual fall. Tom Hardy is stellar in this movie as is Emily Browning who puts in a superb performance.

Steve Jobs (2015)

Genre: Biography, Drama



Director: Danny Boyle



Cast: Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen, Jeff Daniels



Runtime: 122 min



Awards: Nominated for 2 Oscars. Another 28 wins & 110 nominations.

Our second highlight also comes from Universal Pictures and is another biopic. This time, we get an insight into the mind of Steve Jobs, the prolific CEO of Apple as played by Michael Fassbender.

Nominated for a couple of Oscars, the movie is probably the best movie adaptation of the technologist to date and regardless of whether or not you liked the infamous character.

Jezebel (2019)

Genre: Drama



Director: Numa Perrier



Cast: Tiffany Tenille, Numa Perrier, Brett Gelman, Stephen Barrington



Runtime: 86 mins

This movie which focuses on social issues that got a glowing review from the creator of When They See Us for Netflix, Ava Duvernay touched down on Netflix worldwide today.

Here’s what you can expect from the drama:

During the internet’s infancy, a vulnerable woman follows her sister into the sex industry as a webcam model but her sudden popularity tests their bond

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for January 16th

7 New Movies Added Today

Deadcon (2019)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Hop (2011)

Jezebel (2019)

Legend (2015)

NiNoKuni (2020) Netflix Original

Steve Jobs (2015)

2 New TV Series Added Today