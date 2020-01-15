new-releases-on-netflix:-january-15th,-2020

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez – Picture: Netflix

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Genre: Documentary, Crime, Sport



Cast: Jamaal Lewis, Aaron Hernandez

If you’re in the mood for another serial killer documentary (and that seems to be often you weird bunch) then Netflix has served up another must-watch docuseries.

The limited series looks into the famed NFL star who had a bright future ahead in the sport but succumbed to a “murderous fall and shocking death”.

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family



Director: Shawn Levy



Cast: Frankie Muniz, Paul Giamatti, Amanda Bynes, Amanda Detmer



Runtime: 88 min

Shawn Levy’s work can be found on Netflix via Stranger Things but most of his work has been in movies and one of his most bizarre movies is Big Fat Liar from 2002.

Dan Schneider and Brian Robbins wrote this movie which caught Amanda Bynes and Frankie Muniz at the height of their popularity. The movie is about a young boy’s high school essay turned into a movie.

The movie scored abysmally among critics only managing to get a 36 on Metacritic but it’s a surreal that must be seen to be believed.

Grace and Frankie (Season 6) Netflix Original

Genre: Comedy



Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen



Runtime: 30 min



Awards: Nominated for 1 Golden Globe. Another 1 win & 48 nominations.

It’s the penultimate season for Netflix’s longest-running comedies and indeed serialized productions.

The fantastic series which comes from the brain behind Friends continues to pump out quality seasons year after year. The final season begins filming a bit later this month.

Here’s what you can expect from the sixth outing:

Grace’s announcement sparks big changes in her friendship with Frankie, while a new business idea keeps the women on their toes.

