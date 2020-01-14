new-releases-on-netflix:-january-14th,-2020

The Master – Picture: The Weinstein Company

The Master (2012)

Genre: Drama



Director: Paul Thomas Anderson



Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Price Carson, Mike Howard, Sarah Shoshana David



Runtime: 138 min



Language: English



Awards: Nominated for 3 Oscars. Another 76 wins & 180 nominations.

Joaquin Phoenix is rightfully in the news headlines a lot this week thanks to his nominations for his incredible performance in WB’s Joker. We’re pleased to see The Master return to Netflix today after streaming elsewhere for a number of years now. It too scored three Oscar nominations when it first released back in 2012.

The movie is about a Naval veteran returning home from active duty and feeling a bit lost in life. That’s until he finds himself into a cult that gives his life meaning again.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Fantasy



Cast: Karen Fukuhara

Our second highlight today is one of my personally most anticipated titles to come out of Dreamworks TV for Netflix. Based on the 2015 comics of the same name, this beautifully animated title sees Kipo go exploring the world after an apocalyptic event.

Among the impressive voice cast for the series is Karen Fukuhara, Sydney Mikayla, Deon Cole, Coy Stewart, Jake Green, and Ian Harding.

Leslie Jones: Time Machine (2020)

Genre: Stand-up Comedy



Director: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss



Cast: Leslie Jones

Yes, your eyes don’t deceive you that is the showrunners and writers behind Game of Thrones directing this new stand-up special. As you may know, the pair have an overall output deal with Netflix and although we don’t believe this special counts, it’s certainly an indication that we could expect anything from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss going forward.

Leslie Jones is well-known for her regular spot on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. In her first Netflix special, she discusses her journey to becoming an adult. The special is just over an hour long.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 14th, 2020

3 New Movies Added This Week

The Last Face (2016)

The Master (2012)

Women of Mafia 2 (2019)

3 New TV Series Added This Week

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Healing Powers of Dude (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Ollie & Moon Show (Season 1)

1 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week