new-releases-on-netflix:-january-12th,-2020

Betty White: First Lady of Television is now on Netflix

It’s time to run through the final additions added to Netflix for the week. We’ve seen three new titles added over the weekend and below, we’ll take you through the highlights and also recap the entire weeks’ worth of new additions.

Only two weekly episodes dropped on Netflix in the US this week. We saw a new episode of Chocolate (South Korean drama) on Friday and a new episode of Crash Landing on You (South Korean drama) added today.

Now here’s what’s new on Netflix US for January 12th:

Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)

Genre: Documentary



Director: Steve Boettcher



Cast: Valerie Bertinelli, Georgia Engel, Tina Fey, Valerie Harper



Runtime: 57 min

This hour-long documentary is one of our top picks of the month. Betty White as you well know is a national treasure and two years ago, a feature-length documentary released on PBS and now it’s available on Netflix.

It takes you back to the beginning of her long and fruitful career with some great special guests including those listed above and the likes of Alex Trubek and Ryan Reynolds.

Zoom (2006)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi



Director: Peter Hewitt



Cast: Tim Allen, Courteney Cox, Chevy Chase, Spencer Breslin



Runtime: 83 min

Netflix seems to already outdone itself in picking up the license to the worst rated title of 2020. This 2006 stinker starring Tim Allen and a whole host of other well-known stars went down like a tonne of lead balloons over a decade and a half ago.

The premise of the movie is about a former superhero having to train new recruits when a villain comes back for revenge.

It only managed a 3% score on RottenTomatoes and a similarly bad 26 on Metacritic.

Full Recap of What’s New on Netflix This Week

Here’s a full look back at the 22 new titles that hit Netflix in the United States this week.

12 New Movies Added This Week

A Ghost Story (2017)

Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)

Bulletproof 2 (2020)

Live Twice, Love Once (2020) Netflix Original

Made in China (2019)

Monsters: Dark Continent (2014)

Set Up (2012)

Sniper: Special Ops (2016)

Speed Is My Need (2019)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Tourist (2010)

Zoom (2006)

10 New TV Series Added This Week