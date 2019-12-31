new-releases-on-netflix:-december-31st,-2019

Good Girls – Picture: NBC

Welcome to your final new releases roundup of 2019. It’s been a monster day for new releases but sadly, most are foreign titles. We’ll be taking you through the full list of 79 new titles including the 21 non-Hindi titles now available.

Tomorrow is set to be full of brand new releases too with likely close to 100 new titles. Of course, that’s going to be at the expense of some releases too.

Now let’s take you through some of the highlights of what’s new on Netflix for New Year’s Eve.

James Bond Movies

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Bond. James Bond. The secretive 007 spy is back on Netflix with some of the newer titles now available on Netflix.

In total, only four James Bond movies hit Netflix today all of which are from the Pierce Brosnan era between 1995 and 2002.

Good Girls (Season 2)

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama



Cast: Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson

If you’re looking for some new comedy, the second season of NBC’s hit comedy Good Girls is now available.

Here’s what you can expect from the latest season of the NBC comedy:

Risk, reward and remorse collide as Beth, Ruby and Annie return to face the consequences of last season’s hijinks.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 31st

9 New Movies Added Today

Benchwarmers 2: Breaking Balls (2019)

Carrie (2002)

Die Another Day (2002)

GoldenEye (1995)

Heartbreakers (2001)

How High 2 (2019)

Red Dawn (1984)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

12 New TV Series Added Today

Alexa & Katie (Season 3) Netflix Original

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Good Girls (Season 2)

Mia and Me (Season 3)

Occupied (Season 3)

Pucca: Love Recipe (Season 1)

Rainbow Ruby (Season 1)

Robot Trains (Seasons 1-2)

The Degenerates (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Neighbor (Season 1) Netflix Original

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Season 1) Netflix Original

60 New Hindi Titles Added to Netflix Today