new-pro-joe-biden-super-pac-launches-with-ad-attacking-donald-trump’s-coronavirus-response

A group of Los Angeles politicos have launched a pro-Joe Biden super PAC, Win the West, with a new digital ad that takes aim at President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus.

Hilda Solis, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and former secretary of labor, is co-chair of the group, and its executive director is Mathew Littman, a political strategist and former speechwriter for Biden. They want to expand the number of blue states in the West, including Arizona and Texas.

Their new ad, “Leadership Matters,” includes clips of Trump talking about the coronavirus in February, including instances where he said that it would “disappear.” It also features a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, saying that “things will get worse before they get better.”

The advertising focus will be on digital spots, but Littman said that they have not ruled out broadcast buys.

Trump’s campaign has tried to stop an ad being run by another pro-Biden super PAC, Priorities USA, that features audio clips of the president minimizing the risks of the virus as a graph shows a rising number of cases in the United States. The Trump campaign fired off a cease and desist letter to TV stations airing the spot, threatening legal action and warning that their FCC licenses may be in jeopardy. But the spots still remain on the air.