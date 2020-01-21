new-position-for-belfast-telegraph-editor-gail-walker-after-five-years-in-the-role







New role: Gail Walker

The Editor of the Belfast Telegraph is to move to a new role after five years at the helm.

Gail Walker is taking up the position of Editor-at-Large.

It is part of changes to the senior editorial management within INM’s operations in Northern Ireland, announced on Tuesday.

During five years as editor, Gail has led a team that has constantly set the region’s news agenda.

That journalistic excellence was recognised when the Belfast Telegraph was crowned UK Regional Newspaper of the Year at last year’s prestigious Society of Editors’ Regional Press Awards.

In her role as Editor-at-Large, Gail will continue to produce in-depth quality journalism and insight into a wide range of subjects relevant to life in a post-Brexit Northern Ireland.

A process to appoint a new Editor-in-Chief to drive the team forward to new digital propositions and an integrated newsroom will commence shortly. Gail will continue in post as Editor until the new appointment is made.

Publisher Peter Vandermeersch said: “I would like to thank and congratulate Gail for her five successful years leading the Belfast Telegraph.

“She and her team can be proud of the quality of the journalism which kept Northern Ireland informed and engaged during the turbulence of Brexit and the absence of the power-sharing government in Northern Ireland, this was rightly recognised in being awarded UK Regional Newspaper of the Year in 2019.

“I am delighted that Gail has agreed to take on the role of Editor-at-Large and will continue to write brilliant stories which will be the envy of our competitors and enjoyed by our customers.”

Gail said: “It has been a great privilege to have served as Editor of the Belfast Telegraph and I have immensely enjoyed my time in the chair.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work with a great team of colleagues and friends who every day produce some of the finest journalism in Northern Ireland.

“Over the past five years, we have broken many exclusives, kept people at the heart of every story and campaigned for the return of the Assembly.

“I’m very much looking forward to my new role, which offers a terrific opportunity to spend more time on the subjects that really matter in Northern Ireland.

“As the newspaper approaches its 150th birthday, this is a truly exciting time for our journalists working across all platforms and I look forward to playing a full role as we forge ahead.”

