new-pictures-of-missing-multi-millionaire’s-son-released-after-9-days

Police have released new images of a multi-millionaire’s son who went missing nine days ago.

Alexander Stern, 36, was last seen inside the Bull Inn, in Sonning, Berkshire, at around 7.30pm on January 11.

New CCTV stills from inside the pub show him standing at the bar, before leaving the building and heading past the Coppa Club towards Sonning Bridge, while wheeling a suitcase behind him.

Thames Valley Police have also released a picture of a suitcase similar to the one Mr Stern had with him, but say he may no longer be in possession of the backpack.

Officers have been leading a search operation with assistance from Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue Team.

Many footpaths and other rivers have been left underwater after the Thames flooded parts of Sonning following weeks of relentless rain.

The village is home to former Prime Minister Theresa May, while George and Amal Clooney own a £10,000,000 converted millhouse close-by.

Mr Stern is the head of a property company and lives in Kensington, London, while his father Ronald Stern runs a stationary empire and is known for collecting Ferraris.

Detective Inspector Ben Henley, investigating the case, said the police and Mr Stern’s family are ‘very concerned for his welfare’.

He continued: ‘If you saw Alexander on Saturday January 11, or think you may have seen him, please contact Thames Valley Police.

‘We hope these images may remind you of what Alexander was wearing and carrying that day and hope this could help trace him.

‘If anyone in the area could check any CCTV or dash-cam footage they have and let us know of anything you find which could be related to Alexander, please share this with us.

‘If you information about his whereabouts contact the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online, quoting the reference 43200016370.’