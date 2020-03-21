New Photos: Mouni Roy looks 'sexy' and 'sizzling' in blue gown

Contents
- 1 Mouni Roy shares sexy pictures on social media
- 2 Mouni Roy
- 3 Mouni Roy Vs Tara Sutaria Vs Sonam Kapoor: Who looks absolutely stunning in hand-painted floral outfits?
- 4 Erica Fernandes Vs Hina Khan Vs Mouni Roy: Who Looks Ravishing In multi-layered Anarkali Suit?
- 5 Know about Bloopers in Naagin
- 6 What we know about KGF Movie so far
- 7 [WATCH] When Actresses are converted into Naagins!
- 8 Sonam Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra: 6 Bollywood Celebs in White Saree and Lehengas
- 9 When Naagins hit the dance floor!
- 10 Naagin fame Mouni Roy turns singer
- 11 Powerful dialogues from all the seasons of Naagin
- 12 Naagin: Did you know each and every story is about a Naagmani?
- 13 Mouni Roy’s net worth and properties will blow your mind
- 14 Shivangi Joshi to Mouni Roy: TV Celebs who have sibling’s lookalike
- 15 Naagin 1 Vs Naagin 2 Vs Naagin 3 Vs Naagin 4: Which season is the best?
She is an ultimate diva and queen of entertainment world.
Yes, we are talking about Mouni Roy, the original star of Naagin franchise.
When the world has come to a standstill and more and more people are spending time indoors due to Coronavirus pandemic, Mouni Roy mentions about ‘long nights’ in her latest social media post.
She looks stunning in her latest pictures wearing a resplendent blue gown.
Mouni, indeed, sets the water on fire with the photos.
Check out here
View this post on Instagram
দীর্ঘ দিবস, দীর্ঘ রজনি… Long days , long dark nights; moonlight!
A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on
Keep reading IWMBuzz.com.