new-oxford-street-closed-off-as-police-respond-to-incident-near-tottenham-court-road

Pedestrians and shoppers have been cleared from New Oxford Street as the road was closed off while police descended on the scene.

Officers were scene outside Tottenham Court Road clearing pedestrians from the area.

Police vans and cars were at the scene as a cordon was put in place.

The blocked stretch of road went back to Centre Point Tower.

Crowds were seen gathered outside Tottenham Court Road station.

An officer was heard shouting about a “suspect package”.

The Standard has contacted Scotland Yard for details.

