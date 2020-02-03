new-on-netflix-this-week:-locke-and-key,-arrow-season-8-and-more

Photo: Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones in Locke and Key.. Image Courtesy Christos Kaloho/Netflix Ready to watch something new on Netflix this week? A ton of new shows and movies are coming to the streaming service, including Locke and Key, Arrow season 8 and more!February is officially here and a ton of new stuff is coming to Netflix to ring in the new month, including Locke and Key, Arrow season 8 and more!Whether you’re looking for the last season of a fan-favorite show, a new Netflix original series, or a documentary on accomplished Black women, the streaming service has something for you.Just finished the last season of Arrow and want to cry all over again? You’re in luck! Arrow season 8 will be available on Netflix on Feb. 5.In this final season, Oliver has been assigned to save the multiverse from antimatter that will destroy the Earths. But he’s not doing it alone. Diggle, Earth-2’s Laurel, and Oliver’s future children are along for the ride.Check out the trailer from Arrow‘s official Twitter account here:His legacy. His destiny. The final season of #Arrow premieres Tuesday, October 15 on The CW. #CWSDCC pic.twitter.com/YCroDRhHaR— Arrow (@CW_Arrow) July 20, 2019If you’re looking for a brand new Netflix show, you might want to check out Locke & Key. The new Netflix Original comes out Feb. 7. The series features three siblings who head back to their family home after their father dies. While there, they discover magical keys that give them superpowers (can I have a key please?). But they aren’t the only ones who know about the keys. An evil villain is looking for them and will do anything to get their hands on the keys.Check out the trailer here:Or maybe you’re more in the mood for a documentary about powerful women? She Did That hits Netflix on Feb. 4. The documentary follows four successful Black women showing how they can achieve anything they set their minds to.The film features Luvvie Ajayi, a bestselling author, Lisa Price, the co-founder of Carol’s Daughter, Melissa Butler, the founder of The Lip Bar, and Tonya Rapley, the founder of My Fab Finance.New on Netflix this week: Feb.2-8Feb. 3ThambiSordoTeam Kaylie: Part 3Feb. 4Dragonheart: VengeanceFaith, Hope & LoveShe Did ThatTom Papa: You’re Doing Great!Feb. 5Arrow: Season 8Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’#cats_the_mewvieThe PharmacistUppity: The Willy T. Ribbs StoryFeb. 6Cagaster of an Insect Cage: Season 1DesolateFeb. 7AzaliDragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2Fifty: The Series: Season 1Horse GirlMy Holo Love: Season 1Locke & Key: Season 1The Ballad of Lefty BrownWho killed Malcolm X?: Season 1Feb. 8The Coldest GameWhat will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!