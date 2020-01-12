New on Netflix this week: Grace and Frankie, Sex Education and more

Netflix has a lot of great shows and movies coming this week. From Grace and Frankie to Sex Education, check out the full list here.

A new week is here and a ton of new shows and movies are being added to Netflix. Whether you’re looking new seasons of a couple of Netflix Originals or a new comedy special from an SNL fan-favorite, the streaming service has something for everyone.

On Jan. 15, the sixth season of Gracie and Frankie hits Netflix. This season deals with the aftermath of Grace getting married. Frankie is not taking the news well and Gracie is trying to become acclimated to being a wife again.

Oh and Grace and Frankie invent a device to help people get up from the toilet easier.

Check out the trailer here:

Season 2 of Sex Education is also coming to Netflix this week on Jan. 17. This season has Otis continuing his relationship with his new girlfriend, Ola, but sees his relationship with Maeve suffer. It also doesn’t help that his mom might be sleeping with Ola’s dad. Yikes.

Additionally, Adam is now at military school and dealing with his feelings for Eric while Jackson is under pressure from his parents to do well in school.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Leslie Jones is also coming to Netflix this week! Her new special, Leslie Jones: Time Machine releases on Jan. 14. From her past to her age to her body, she’s talking about everything and anything. And the special is directed by the creators of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Check out the full list of new shows abs movies to watch!

New on Netflix this week: Jan 12-18

Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13

The Healing Powers of Dude: Season 1

The Last Face

Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 1

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

Jan. 15

Bulbul Can Sing

Eye For An Eye / Quien a hierro mata

Grace & Frankie: Season 6

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

MindGamers

PJ Masks: Season 2

Saving Zoë

Where The Money Is

Jan. 16

Deadcon

Get Him to the Greek

Hop

Jezebel

Legend

NiNoKuni

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Nailed It! Germany: Season 1

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace

Sex Education: Season 2

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

