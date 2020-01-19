new-on-netflix-this-week:-chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-and-more

Looking for something new on Netflix this week? From Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to The Ranch, there’s plenty of new stuff coming. Check it out here.

A new week is here and that means two things: we are somehow already more than halfway through January and there are a bunch of new shows and movies on Netflix. Whether you’re looking for a new season of a teen witch show, the last season of a Netflix Original series, or a movie to watch now that you’ve finished your fourth binge-watching of The Crown, Netflix has something for you this week.

The wait is over CAOS fans! The third part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will finally be here on Jan. 24. At the end of Part 2, we saw Sabrina’s boyfriend, Nick, go to hell and what can Sabrina do but go down there herself and save him? But she’s not going alone. She has the help of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo.

Check out the trailer here:

The Ranch is also coming on Jan. 24 for its final season. The show starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott ended on a huge cliffhanger last season with a gunshot going off and Nick, Mary’s ex, shouting at the person with the gun in his trailer. As Colt, Beau, and Luke were all on their way to the trailer, they’re all culprits. The new season will start off with who shot the gun and if anyone is dead. Abby and Colt’s relationship is also up in the air and will most likely be covered in Part 8.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Or if you’re more in the mood for a movie and love The Crown, The Queen is being added to Netflix on Jan. 23. The film stars Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II and features her relationship with Prime Minister Tony Blair, played by Michael Sheen. Helen Mirren won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal.

New on Netflix this week: Jan. 19-25

Jan. 20

Family Reunion: Part 2

Motichoor Chaknachoor

Jan. 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Word Party: Season 4

Jan. 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak: Season 1

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Jan. 23

Airplane Mode

Alex Fernández: The Best Comedian in the World

October Faction: Season 1

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 – Part 2

The Ghost Bride: Volume 1

The Queen

Jan. 24

A Sun

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

Liefling

Rise of Empires: Ottoman – Season 1

The goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow: Season 1

The Ranch: Part 8 – Final Season

Jan. 25

Menashe

What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!