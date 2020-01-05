new-on-netflix-this-week:-aj-and-the-queen,-cheer-and-more

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORS NOTE: This image is a retransmission) Cast and crew of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ accept the Outstanding Competition Program award onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

From cooking shows to comedies to documentaries, Netflix is bringing plenty of new content this week. Check out this full list here.

The holidays are over and everyone is sad so why not watch some Netflix to help cheer you up? Luckily, Netflix has a bunch of new stuff coming out this week.

Whether you’re looking for a new show featuring RuPaul, a new season of a cooking reality show, or a docu-series on competitive cheer, the streaming service has something for you.

Coming on Jan. 10, AJ and the Queen stars RuPaul as Ruby Red, a drag queen who has had better days and who ends up with a young boy, AJ, traveling with him around the country. Ruby Red is trying to earn back the money his ex stole from him so he can open his own drag club.

Check out the trailer here for the new series below!

If you’re more in the mood for a cooking competition show, the second season of Zumbo’s Just Desserts hits Netflix Jan 10.

The show features Australian pastry chef, Adriano Zumbo, who puts 12 amateur cooks to the test. He gives them a series of very intricate dessert challenges and those that don’t meet his expectations are eliminated.

The Mad Hatters of Pastry, @ZumboPatisserie and @RKHooks, are back. Welcome to Zumbo’s Just Desserts Season 2. pic.twitter.com/PlM9wRFNHt — Netflix Food (@NetflixFood) December 27, 2019

Or maybe you’re looking for a documentary series? You’re in luck! Season 1 of Cheer is coming to Netflix on Jan 8. The show follows a group of cheerleaders at Navarro College as they prepare to compete at the National Championship. There’s plenty of blood, sweat, and tears as the team they get ready for the ultimate competition. Episodes will air every Wednesday for over six weeks. You can watch the trailer here!

New on Netflix this week: Jan 4-11

Jan. 7

Live Twice, Love Once

The Tourist

Jan. 8

Cheer: Season 1

Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen: Season 1

Giri/Haji: Season 1

Medical Police: Season 1

Scissor Seven

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2

Jan. 11

Zoom

What do you plan on watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!