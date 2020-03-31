New on Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Prime Video and SBS On Demand in April 2020

new-on-netflix,-stan,-foxtel,-prime-video-and-sbs-on-demand-in-april-2020

Make the most of staying in with these highly-anticipated titles.From the return of some beloved series to iconic movies and fresh TV shows, there’s plenty to look forward to in April, at least as far as streaming is concerned. And since you’re spending more quality time inside, now is the perfect time to indulge – whether we’re talking about finally catching up with that prestige drama or unwinding with a healthy helping of comedy. In fact the first week of April has quite a bit.Jump straight to the listNetflix kicks off April in style with Part 4 of La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) and all episodes of cult sitcom Community. We’re also getting new installments of Nailed It!, Terrace House: Tokyo and After Life. Looking for new shows to keep you busy while social distancing? Check out Never Have I Ever, Brews Brothers, The Midnight Gospel and Outer Banks.As for original movies, highlights include Tigertail, Coffee & Kareem, Extraction, The Main Event and Sergio. Add in all the licensed titles coming in April (How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days!) and your month is pretty much sorted.Over at Stan, original Bloom returns with Season 2. If you need a refresher, the show follows the inhabitants of a town where a youth-restoring plant is discovered. As you can imagine, that leads to some tough decisions and dire consequences. Make sure you catch up with the first installment before the second one arrives on 9 April. The streaming service is also dropping some fresh series, most notably Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Mrs. Wilson, Little Drummer Girl and The Baker and The Beauty.Foxtel is also treating subscribers to heaps of new content in the following weeks. Besides tons of movies, subscribers can binge all seasons of iconic sitcom Seinfeld, new episodes of The Real Housewives of NYC, Season 3 of Future Man and the fourth installment of Insecure. As for new series, you don’t want to miss Mrs. America. The series stars Cate Blanchett and follows the true story of the feminist movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and the unexpected backlash led by conservative Phyllis Schlafly.Meanwhile, Prime Video is dropping new sci-fi series Tales from the Loop, which should be a treat for fans of the genre. The show focuses on the residents of a small town living about a machine built to break the conventions of reality. Fun!The platform is also releasing two Aussie comedy specials per week starting 10 April over a five week period. The specials feature the likes of Lano & Woodley, Zoë Coombs Marr, Judith Lucy, Tommy Little, Anne Edmonds, Tom Walker, Celia Pacquola, Dilruk Jayasinha, Alice Fraser and Tom Gleeson. Great news, since we could all do with some extra laughs right now. Licensed content on Prime Video this month includes the Downton Abbey movie and the first four seasons of delightful comedy Superstore.Finally, SBS On Demand is keeping users busy with fresh shows Party of Five, Reprisal and Taken Down. We highly recommend you tune in for Season 4 of acclaimed legal drama The Good Fight, which premieres 16 April.Check out the full list of new streaming titles below.

See You up There
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

The Boys Are Back In Town
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

The Teacher
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

A Better Tomorrow 4
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Churchill
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

The Witness
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Herstory
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

The Invisibles
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Klown
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

I Love You, Man
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

The Intervention
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

A Private Function
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Till The End Of The World
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Meghan Markle: Escaping The Crown
SBS on Demand
Documentaries
1 April

The Fireflies Are Gone
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Free In Deed
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Good Manners
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Twice Born
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Kingpin
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Sunset Song
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Angel-A
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

The Nightingale
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Volcano
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Australia’s Black Summer: Fire Country
SBS on Demand
Documentaries
1 April

A Touch Of Sin
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Special Forces
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Donnie Darko
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Upside Down
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Burn Burn Burn
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Digging Into The Rocks
SBS on Demand
Movie
1 April

Woman In Gold
Amazon Prime
Movie
1 April

Journey To The Centre Of The Earth
Amazon Prime
Movie
1 April

Limitless
Amazon Prime
Movie
1 April

Paper Planes
Amazon Prime
Movie
1 April

Yes Man
Amazon Prime
Movie
1 April

Birds Of Paradise
Amazon Prime
Movie
1 April

Goodnight Mommy
Amazon Prime
Movie
1 April

Hart’s War
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Expendables
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Mummy (1999)
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Mummy Returns
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Scorpion King
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Beerfest
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Billy Madison
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Knocked Up
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Inbetweeners 2
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Inbetweeners Movie
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

This Is 40
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Wedding Crashers
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

American History X
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Ex Machina
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Silver Linings Playbook
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Big Lebowski
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Boy In The Striped Pajamas
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Wolf Of Wall Street
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Walk The Line
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Despicable Me
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Minions
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Alien
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Sliding Doors
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

I Am Legend
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Out Of Sight
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Stigmata
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Conjuring
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Day The Earth Stood Still
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Purge
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Purge: Anarchy
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Purge: Election Year
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Baby Boom
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Blues Brothers 2000
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Cobra
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Mad Max
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Muriel’s Wedding
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

National Lampoon’s Animal House
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Blues Brothers
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Animals United
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Barbie And The Secret Door
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Barbie In Rock N Royals
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Barbie: Mermaidia
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Go Fish
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Pororo’s Racing Adventure
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Boxcar Children
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Mamma Mia!
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Monster In Law
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

Never Been Kissed
Foxtel
Movie
1 April

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Netflix
Comedy
1 April

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
Netflix
Comedy
1 April

How to Fix a Drug Scandal
Netflix
Documentaries
1 April

Bridge to Terabithia
Netflix
Movies
1 April

Bad Boys
Netflix
Movies
1 April

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Netflix
Movies
1 April

Crazy, Stupid, Love
Netflix
Movies
1 April

Community: Season 1 – 6
Netflix
Premiere
1 April

Taken Down
SBS on Demand
Movie
2 April

Touched With Fire
SBS on Demand
Movie
2 April

Paterson
SBS on Demand
Movie
2 April

After
Amazon Prime
Movie
2 April

Midnight Sun
Foxtel
Movie
2 April

Tolkien
Foxtel
Movie
2 April

Tracks
SBS on Demand
Movie
3 April

The Secret Life Of Pets
Foxtel
Movie
3 April

Coffee & Kareem
Netflix
Movies
3 April

Money Heist: The Phenomenon
Netflix
Movies
3 April

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
Netflix
Kids & Family
3 April

StarBeam
Netflix
Kids & Family
3 April

I Am Bruce Lee
SBS on Demand
Documentaries
4 April

I Am Sam Kinison
SBS on Demand
Documentaries
4 April

I Am Steve McQueen
SBS on Demand
Documentaries
4 April

I Am Richard Pryor
SBS on Demand
Documentaries
4 April

I Am Evel Knievel
SBS on Demand
Documentaries
4 April

Chappaquiddick
SBS on Demand
Movie
4 April

I Am Johnny Cash
SBS on Demand
Documentaries
4 April

Apollo 11
Amazon Prime
Movie
4 April

COVID-19 – Battling the Devil
Foxtel
Documentaries
4 April

99 Homes
SBS on Demand
Movie
5 April

BlacKkKlansman
Netflix
Movies
5 April

The Big Show Show
Netflix
Kids & Family
6 April

A War
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

Night Train To Lisbon
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

Gagarin
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

Dust In The Wind
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

Believer
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

A Time To Live And A Time To Die
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

The Other Son
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

Kung Fu Jungle
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

The Last Diamond
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

Labor Day
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

Beloved Sisters
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

Umrika
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

Marshland
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

The Big Picture
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

The New Girlfriend
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

The Bang Bang Club
SBS on Demand
Movie
8 April

In Bruges
Foxtel
Movie
9 April

Hi Score Girl: Season 2
Netflix
Original Anime
9 April

Bossy Bottom
Amazon Prime
Comedy
10 April

All Talk
Amazon Prime
Comedy
10 April

Bridget Jones’s Baby
Foxtel
Movie
10 April

Tigertail
Netflix
Movies
10 April

Love Wedding Repeat
Netflix
Movies
10 April

The Main Event
Netflix
Movies
10 April

LA Originals
Netflix
Documentaries
10 April

The Breakfast Club
Netflix
Movies
10 April

American Pie
Netflix
Movies
10 April

The Chocolate Factory: Cadbury Australia
SBS on Demand
Documentaries
11 April

The Road To El Dorado
Foxtel
Movie
11 April

Downton Abbey
Foxtel
Movie
11 April

Stuber
Foxtel
Movie
11 April

Ghostbusters (2016)
Foxtel
Movie
12 April

Shanghai Surprise
SBS on Demand
Movie
13 April

Time Bandits
SBS on Demand
Movie
13 April

Pandemic: COVID-19
Foxtel
Documentaries
13 April

The Long Good Friday
SBS on Demand
Movie
14 April

Animals
Foxtel
Movie
14 April

Chris D’Elia: No Pain
Netflix
Comedy
14 April

Mona Lisa
SBS on Demand
Movie
15 April

Withnail And I
SBS on Demand
Movie
15 April

Citizen K
Amazon Prime
Documentaries
15 April

National Security
Foxtel
Movie
15 April

The Innocence Files
Netflix
Documentaries
15 April

The Wave (2019)
SBS on Demand
Movie
16 April

Deep Inside The Sex Factory
SBS on Demand
Documentaries
16 April

Sex On The Streets
SBS on Demand
Documentaries
16 April

Britain’s Busiest Brothels
SBS on Demand
Documentaries
16 April

Galaxy Quest
Foxtel
Movie
16 April

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
Netflix
Comedy
16 April

Self-Diagnosed Genius
Amazon Prime
Comedy
17 April

Savage
Amazon Prime
Comedy
17 April

Selah And The Spades
Amazon Prime
Movie
17 April

The Equalizer
Amazon Prime
Movie
17 April

Sergio
Netflix
Movies
17 April

Betonrausch
Netflix
Movies
17 April

Legado en los huesos
Netflix
Movies
17 April

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)
Netflix
Movies
17 April

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
Netflix
Kids & Family
17 April

Jackass: The Movie
SBS on Demand
Movie
18 April

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa 0.5
SBS on Demand
Movie
18 April

Abominable
Amazon Prime
Movie
18 April

Good Boys
Amazon Prime
Movie
18 April

Abominable
Foxtel
Movie
18 April

Good Boys
Foxtel
Movie
18 April

The Keeper
Foxtel
Movie
20 April

Middleditch & Schwartz
Netflix
Comedy
21 April

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
SBS on Demand
Movie
22 April

Jane Goodall: The Hope
Foxtel
Documentaries
22 April

El silencio del pantano
Netflix
Movies
22 April

The Plagues of Breslau
Netflix
Movies
22 April

Circus of Books
Netflix
Documentaries
22 April

The Willoughbys
Netflix
Kids & Family
22 April

Burlesque Boys
SBS on Demand
Documentaries
23 April

American Sniper
Foxtel
Movie
23 April

Judith Lucy vs Men
Amazon Prime
Comedy
24 April

Live
Amazon Prime
Comedy
24 April

Sex And The City
Foxtel
Movie
24 April

Sex And The City 2
Foxtel
Movie
24 April

Extraction
Netflix
Movies
24 April

Hello Ninja: Season 2
Netflix
Kids & Family
24 April

Ride Like A Girl
Amazon Prime
Movie
25 April

Ride Like A Girl
Foxtel
Movie
25 April

Unsane
Amazon Prime
Movie
28 April

A Secret Love
Netflix
Documentaries
29 April

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
Netflix
Documentaries
29 April

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Foxtel
Movie
30 April

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
Netflix
Movies
30 April

Dangerous Lies
Netflix
Movies
30 April

Drifting Dragons
Netflix
Original Anime
30 April

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
Netflix
Comedy
Coming Soon

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 5&6
Netflix
Documentaries
Coming Soon

Before We Die Season 1
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

The Bureau Season 5
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

Safe Harbour Season 1
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

BBC My World Season 1
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

The Principal Season 1
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

The Orville Season 2
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

Made In Italy Season 1
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

One Star Reviews Season 1
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

Alone Season 3
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

False Flag Season 1
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

Party Of Five Season 1
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

Thalu Season 1
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

Cocaine Trade Exposed: The Invisibles Season 1
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

Dynamo Beyond Belief Season 1
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

Reprisal Season 1
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

Before We Die Season 2
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

Nudes Season 1
SBS on Demand
TV Series
Premiere

Bloom Season 2
Stan
TV Series
Premiere

Penny Dreadful City of Angels Season 1
Stan
TV Series
Premiere

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1
Stan
TV Series
Premiere

Vida Season 3
Stan
TV Series
Premiere

The Last O.G. Season 3
Stan
TV Series
Premiere

Pure Season 1
Stan
TV Series
Premiere

The Little Drummer Girl Season 1
Stan
TV Series
Premiere

Mrs. Wilson Season 1
Stan
TV Series
Premiere

Utopia Season 4
Stan
TV Series
Premiere

Comedy Wave #3 Season 1
Amazon Prime
Tv Series
Premiere

Bibi & Tina Season 1
Amazon Prime
Tv Series
Premiere

Downton Abbey Season 1
Amazon Prime
Tv Series
Premiere

Superstore Season 1-4
Amazon Prime
Tv Series
Premiere

Four More Shots Please! Season 2
Amazon Prime
Tv Series
Premiere

Comicstaan (Tamil) Season 1
Amazon Prime
Tv Series
Premiere

The Challenge: Eta Season 1
Amazon Prime
Tv Series
Premiere

Seinfeld Season 1-9
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

The Real Housewives Of NYC Season 12
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

Gold Rush: White Water Season 3
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

My Feet Are Killing Me Season 1
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

Alone: The Beast Season 1
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

Future Man Season 3
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

Insecure Season 4
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

Richard Hammond’s Big! Season 1
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

The Lost Women Of NXIVM
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 10
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

Guilt Season 1
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

Murder In Amish Country Season 1
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

Mrs. America Season 1
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

Jungle War Season 1
Foxtel
Tv Series
Premiere

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior: Season 2
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

Nailed It: Season 4
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

La casa de papel: Part 4
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

The Circle Game
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

Brews Brothers
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

Outer Banks
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

Fauda: Season 3
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

Hi Bye, Mama!
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

Cooked with Cannabis
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

The Midnight Gospel
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

Absurd Planet
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

The House of Flowers : Season 3
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

After Life: Season 2
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

The Last Kingdom: Season 4
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

Never Have I Ever
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

Extracurricular
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

Summertime
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

The Victims’ Game
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

Riverdale: Season 4
Netflix
TV Series
Premiere

