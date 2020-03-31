new-on-netflix,-stan,-foxtel,-prime-video-and-sbs-on-demand-in-april-2020

Make the most of staying in with these highly-anticipated titles.From the return of some beloved series to iconic movies and fresh TV shows, there’s plenty to look forward to in April, at least as far as streaming is concerned. And since you’re spending more quality time inside, now is the perfect time to indulge – whether we’re talking about finally catching up with that prestige drama or unwinding with a healthy helping of comedy. In fact the first week of April has quite a bit.Jump straight to the listNetflix kicks off April in style with Part 4 of La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) and all episodes of cult sitcom Community. We’re also getting new installments of Nailed It!, Terrace House: Tokyo and After Life. Looking for new shows to keep you busy while social distancing? Check out Never Have I Ever, Brews Brothers, The Midnight Gospel and Outer Banks.As for original movies, highlights include Tigertail, Coffee & Kareem, Extraction, The Main Event and Sergio. Add in all the licensed titles coming in April (How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days!) and your month is pretty much sorted.Over at Stan, original Bloom returns with Season 2. If you need a refresher, the show follows the inhabitants of a town where a youth-restoring plant is discovered. As you can imagine, that leads to some tough decisions and dire consequences. Make sure you catch up with the first installment before the second one arrives on 9 April. The streaming service is also dropping some fresh series, most notably Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Mrs. Wilson, Little Drummer Girl and The Baker and The Beauty.Foxtel is also treating subscribers to heaps of new content in the following weeks. Besides tons of movies, subscribers can binge all seasons of iconic sitcom Seinfeld, new episodes of The Real Housewives of NYC, Season 3 of Future Man and the fourth installment of Insecure. As for new series, you don’t want to miss Mrs. America. The series stars Cate Blanchett and follows the true story of the feminist movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and the unexpected backlash led by conservative Phyllis Schlafly.Meanwhile, Prime Video is dropping new sci-fi series Tales from the Loop, which should be a treat for fans of the genre. The show focuses on the residents of a small town living about a machine built to break the conventions of reality. Fun!The platform is also releasing two Aussie comedy specials per week starting 10 April over a five week period. The specials feature the likes of Lano & Woodley, Zoë Coombs Marr, Judith Lucy, Tommy Little, Anne Edmonds, Tom Walker, Celia Pacquola, Dilruk Jayasinha, Alice Fraser and Tom Gleeson. Great news, since we could all do with some extra laughs right now. Licensed content on Prime Video this month includes the Downton Abbey movie and the first four seasons of delightful comedy Superstore.Finally, SBS On Demand is keeping users busy with fresh shows Party of Five, Reprisal and Taken Down. We highly recommend you tune in for Season 4 of acclaimed legal drama The Good Fight, which premieres 16 April.Check out the full list of new streaming titles below.

Search Title

Select service

See You up There

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

The Boys Are Back In Town

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

The Teacher

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

A Better Tomorrow 4

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Churchill

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

The Witness

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Herstory

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

The Invisibles

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Klown

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

I Love You, Man

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

The Intervention

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

A Private Function

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Till The End Of The World

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Meghan Markle: Escaping The Crown

SBS on Demand

Documentaries

1 April

The Fireflies Are Gone

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Free In Deed

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Good Manners

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Twice Born

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Kingpin

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Sunset Song

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Angel-A

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

The Nightingale

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Volcano

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Australia’s Black Summer: Fire Country

SBS on Demand

Documentaries

1 April

A Touch Of Sin

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Special Forces

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Donnie Darko

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Upside Down

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Burn Burn Burn

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Digging Into The Rocks

SBS on Demand

Movie

1 April

Woman In Gold

Amazon Prime

Movie

1 April

Journey To The Centre Of The Earth

Amazon Prime

Movie

1 April

Limitless

Amazon Prime

Movie

1 April

Paper Planes

Amazon Prime

Movie

1 April

Yes Man

Amazon Prime

Movie

1 April

Birds Of Paradise

Amazon Prime

Movie

1 April

Goodnight Mommy

Amazon Prime

Movie

1 April

Hart’s War

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Expendables

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Mummy (1999)

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Mummy Returns

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Scorpion King

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Beerfest

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Billy Madison

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Knocked Up

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Inbetweeners 2

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Inbetweeners Movie

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

This Is 40

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Wedding Crashers

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

American History X

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Ex Machina

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Silver Linings Playbook

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Big Lebowski

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Boy In The Striped Pajamas

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Wolf Of Wall Street

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Walk The Line

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Despicable Me

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Minions

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Alien

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Sliding Doors

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

I Am Legend

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Out Of Sight

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Stigmata

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Conjuring

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Day The Earth Stood Still

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Purge

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Purge: Anarchy

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Purge: Election Year

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Baby Boom

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Blues Brothers 2000

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Cobra

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Mad Max

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Muriel’s Wedding

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Blues Brothers

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Animals United

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Barbie And The Secret Door

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Barbie In Rock N Royals

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Barbie: Mermaidia

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Go Fish

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Pororo’s Racing Adventure

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Boxcar Children

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Mamma Mia!

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Monster In Law

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

Never Been Kissed

Foxtel

Movie

1 April

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Netflix

Comedy

1 April

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

Netflix

Comedy

1 April

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

Netflix

Documentaries

1 April

Bridge to Terabithia

Netflix

Movies

1 April

Bad Boys

Netflix

Movies

1 April

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Netflix

Movies

1 April

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Netflix

Movies

1 April

Community: Season 1 – 6

Netflix

Premiere

1 April

Taken Down

SBS on Demand

Movie

2 April

Touched With Fire

SBS on Demand

Movie

2 April

Paterson

SBS on Demand

Movie

2 April

After

Amazon Prime

Movie

2 April

Midnight Sun

Foxtel

Movie

2 April

Tolkien

Foxtel

Movie

2 April

Tracks

SBS on Demand

Movie

3 April

The Secret Life Of Pets

Foxtel

Movie

3 April

Coffee & Kareem

Netflix

Movies

3 April

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Netflix

Movies

3 April

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

Netflix

Kids & Family

3 April

StarBeam

Netflix

Kids & Family

3 April

I Am Bruce Lee

SBS on Demand

Documentaries

4 April

I Am Sam Kinison

SBS on Demand

Documentaries

4 April

I Am Steve McQueen

SBS on Demand

Documentaries

4 April

I Am Richard Pryor

SBS on Demand

Documentaries

4 April

I Am Evel Knievel

SBS on Demand

Documentaries

4 April

Chappaquiddick

SBS on Demand

Movie

4 April

I Am Johnny Cash

SBS on Demand

Documentaries

4 April

Apollo 11

Amazon Prime

Movie

4 April

COVID-19 – Battling the Devil

Foxtel

Documentaries

4 April

99 Homes

SBS on Demand

Movie

5 April

BlacKkKlansman

Netflix

Movies

5 April

The Big Show Show

Netflix

Kids & Family

6 April

A War

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

Night Train To Lisbon

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

Gagarin

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

Dust In The Wind

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

Believer

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

A Time To Live And A Time To Die

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

The Other Son

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

Kung Fu Jungle

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

The Last Diamond

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

Labor Day

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

Beloved Sisters

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

Umrika

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

Marshland

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

The Big Picture

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

The New Girlfriend

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

The Bang Bang Club

SBS on Demand

Movie

8 April

In Bruges

Foxtel

Movie

9 April

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

Netflix

Original Anime

9 April

Bossy Bottom

Amazon Prime

Comedy

10 April

All Talk

Amazon Prime

Comedy

10 April

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Foxtel

Movie

10 April

Tigertail

Netflix

Movies

10 April

Love Wedding Repeat

Netflix

Movies

10 April

The Main Event

Netflix

Movies

10 April

LA Originals

Netflix

Documentaries

10 April

The Breakfast Club

Netflix

Movies

10 April

American Pie

Netflix

Movies

10 April

The Chocolate Factory: Cadbury Australia

SBS on Demand

Documentaries

11 April

The Road To El Dorado

Foxtel

Movie

11 April

Downton Abbey

Foxtel

Movie

11 April

Stuber

Foxtel

Movie

11 April

Ghostbusters (2016)

Foxtel

Movie

12 April

Shanghai Surprise

SBS on Demand

Movie

13 April

Time Bandits

SBS on Demand

Movie

13 April

Pandemic: COVID-19

Foxtel

Documentaries

13 April

The Long Good Friday

SBS on Demand

Movie

14 April

Animals

Foxtel

Movie

14 April

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

Netflix

Comedy

14 April

Mona Lisa

SBS on Demand

Movie

15 April

Withnail And I

SBS on Demand

Movie

15 April

Citizen K

Amazon Prime

Documentaries

15 April

National Security

Foxtel

Movie

15 April

The Innocence Files

Netflix

Documentaries

15 April

The Wave (2019)

SBS on Demand

Movie

16 April

Deep Inside The Sex Factory

SBS on Demand

Documentaries

16 April

Sex On The Streets

SBS on Demand

Documentaries

16 April

Britain’s Busiest Brothels

SBS on Demand

Documentaries

16 April

Galaxy Quest

Foxtel

Movie

16 April

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Netflix

Comedy

16 April

Self-Diagnosed Genius

Amazon Prime

Comedy

17 April

Savage

Amazon Prime

Comedy

17 April

Selah And The Spades

Amazon Prime

Movie

17 April

The Equalizer

Amazon Prime

Movie

17 April

Sergio

Netflix

Movies

17 April

Betonrausch

Netflix

Movies

17 April

Legado en los huesos

Netflix

Movies

17 April

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)

Netflix

Movies

17 April

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Netflix

Kids & Family

17 April

Jackass: The Movie

SBS on Demand

Movie

18 April

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa 0.5

SBS on Demand

Movie

18 April

Abominable

Amazon Prime

Movie

18 April

Good Boys

Amazon Prime

Movie

18 April

Abominable

Foxtel

Movie

18 April

Good Boys

Foxtel

Movie

18 April

The Keeper

Foxtel

Movie

20 April

Middleditch & Schwartz

Netflix

Comedy

21 April

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

SBS on Demand

Movie

22 April

Jane Goodall: The Hope

Foxtel

Documentaries

22 April

El silencio del pantano

Netflix

Movies

22 April

The Plagues of Breslau

Netflix

Movies

22 April

Circus of Books

Netflix

Documentaries

22 April

The Willoughbys

Netflix

Kids & Family

22 April

Burlesque Boys

SBS on Demand

Documentaries

23 April

American Sniper

Foxtel

Movie

23 April

Judith Lucy vs Men

Amazon Prime

Comedy

24 April

Live

Amazon Prime

Comedy

24 April

Sex And The City

Foxtel

Movie

24 April

Sex And The City 2

Foxtel

Movie

24 April

Extraction

Netflix

Movies

24 April

Hello Ninja: Season 2

Netflix

Kids & Family

24 April

Ride Like A Girl

Amazon Prime

Movie

25 April

Ride Like A Girl

Foxtel

Movie

25 April

Unsane

Amazon Prime

Movie

28 April

A Secret Love

Netflix

Documentaries

29 April

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Netflix

Documentaries

29 April

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Foxtel

Movie

30 April

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

Netflix

Movies

30 April

Dangerous Lies

Netflix

Movies

30 April

Drifting Dragons

Netflix

Original Anime

30 April

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

Netflix

Comedy

Coming Soon

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 5&6

Netflix

Documentaries

Coming Soon

Before We Die Season 1

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

The Bureau Season 5

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

Safe Harbour Season 1

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

BBC My World Season 1

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

The Principal Season 1

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

The Orville Season 2

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

Made In Italy Season 1

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

One Star Reviews Season 1

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

Alone Season 3

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

False Flag Season 1

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

Party Of Five Season 1

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

Thalu Season 1

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

Cocaine Trade Exposed: The Invisibles Season 1

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

Dynamo Beyond Belief Season 1

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

Reprisal Season 1

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

Before We Die Season 2

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

Nudes Season 1

SBS on Demand

TV Series

Premiere

Bloom Season 2

Stan

TV Series

Premiere

Penny Dreadful City of Angels Season 1

Stan

TV Series

Premiere

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1

Stan

TV Series

Premiere

Vida Season 3

Stan

TV Series

Premiere

The Last O.G. Season 3

Stan

TV Series

Premiere

Pure Season 1

Stan

TV Series

Premiere

The Little Drummer Girl Season 1

Stan

TV Series

Premiere

Mrs. Wilson Season 1

Stan

TV Series

Premiere

Utopia Season 4

Stan

TV Series

Premiere

Comedy Wave #3 Season 1

Amazon Prime

Tv Series

Premiere

Bibi & Tina Season 1

Amazon Prime

Tv Series

Premiere

Downton Abbey Season 1

Amazon Prime

Tv Series

Premiere

Superstore Season 1-4

Amazon Prime

Tv Series

Premiere

Four More Shots Please! Season 2

Amazon Prime

Tv Series

Premiere

Comicstaan (Tamil) Season 1

Amazon Prime

Tv Series

Premiere

The Challenge: Eta Season 1

Amazon Prime

Tv Series

Premiere

Seinfeld Season 1-9

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

The Real Housewives Of NYC Season 12

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

Gold Rush: White Water Season 3

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

My Feet Are Killing Me Season 1

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

Alone: The Beast Season 1

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

Future Man Season 3

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

Insecure Season 4

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

Richard Hammond’s Big! Season 1

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

The Lost Women Of NXIVM

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 10

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

Guilt Season 1

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

Murder In Amish Country Season 1

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

Mrs. America Season 1

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

Jungle War Season 1

Foxtel

Tv Series

Premiere

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior: Season 2

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Nailed It: Season 4

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

La casa de papel: Part 4

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

The Circle Game

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Brews Brothers

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Outer Banks

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Fauda: Season 3

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Hi Bye, Mama!

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Cooked with Cannabis

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

The Midnight Gospel

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Absurd Planet

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

The House of Flowers : Season 3

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

After Life: Season 2

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Never Have I Ever

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Extracurricular

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Summertime

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

The Victims’ Game

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Riverdale: Season 4

Netflix

TV Series

Premiere

Image source: YouTube