new-on-netflix-in-february-2020:-to-all-the-boys-2-and-more

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Noah Centineo, Lana Condor – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss

Netflix shared the full list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in February 2020, including To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Locke and Key, Narcos: Mexico season 2 and more.

Netflix announced the full list of new movies and shows coming to the streaming service in February 2020, and it’s going to be another great month at Netflix!

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is going to be the biggest new release of the month. The sequel to the Netflix hit film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before premieres on Netflix on Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are back as Lara Jean and Peter, America’s favorite teen couple.

Will their relationship stand up to the test from an old friend, John Ambrose McClaren, played by Jordan Fisher? We’ll see in a few weeks!

The month gets off to a bit of a slow start. There are a bunch of older movies coming to the streaming service on Feb. 1, including A Bad Moms Christmas, Back to the Future Part III, The Notebook, Police Academy, Dear John, Purple Rain, Sex and the City 2, and more. Some of those movies will be great for Valentine’s Day.

The month starts to pick up on Friday, Feb. 7 when Netflix releases one of the most anticipated new shows of the year Locke & Key. The new original series follows the Locke family who, after the death of the patriarch, moves back to their father’s childhood home, known as Keyhouse. The house is full of magical keys, which opens the Locke family into a world of magic and mystery.

Check out the trailer below!

Then, the month of new shows and movies really gets good. On Feb. 9, Better Call Saul season 4 will be added to Netflix, and that’s just in time to binge-watch the season before season 5 premieres on Feb. 23.

Narcos: Mexico returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 13. After the death of Agent Kiki Camarena at the end of the first season, the US is expected to increase its push into the Mexican drug trade.

Later in the month, we get to see a bunch of new Netflix original shows, including Gentefied (Feb. 21), I Am Not Okay With This (Feb. 26), Altered Carbon season 2 (Feb. 27), and Queen Sono (Feb. 28).

On the Netflix original movie side, fans will be pleased to see a new Pokemon movie, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, on Feb. 27. One day later, Netflix adds All The Bright Places starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith.

Netflix also shared a video of all the major new releases! Check it out below!

We shared the full list of Netflix new releases for February 2020, via Netflix.

Netflix new releases: February 2020

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3

Sordo

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Girl

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game

Feb. 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Polaroid

Feb. 11

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA

Q Ball

Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

Love is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Feb. 14

Cable Girls: Final Season

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Feb. 19

Chef Show: Volume 3

Feb. 20

Spectros

Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Feb. 22

Girl On The Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count

Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

Feb. 28

All The Bright Places

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trincherainfinita

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

What will you be watching on Netflix in February? Let us know in the comments below!