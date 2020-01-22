new-on-netflix-in-february-2020:-to-all-the-boys-2-and-more

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Noah Centineo, Lana Condor – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss
Netflix announced the full list of new movies and shows coming to the streaming service in February 2020, and it’s going to be another great month at Netflix!
To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is going to be the biggest new release of the month. The sequel to the Netflix hit film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before premieres on Netflix on Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are back as Lara Jean and Peter, America’s favorite teen couple.
Will their relationship stand up to the test from an old friend, John Ambrose McClaren, played by Jordan Fisher? We’ll see in a few weeks!
The month gets off to a bit of a slow start. There are a bunch of older movies coming to the streaming service on Feb. 1, including A Bad Moms Christmas, Back to the Future Part III, The Notebook, Police Academy, Dear John, Purple Rain, Sex and the City 2, and more. Some of those movies will be great for Valentine’s Day.
The month starts to pick up on Friday, Feb. 7 when Netflix releases one of the most anticipated new shows of the year Locke & Key. The new original series follows the Locke family who, after the death of the patriarch, moves back to their father’s childhood home, known as Keyhouse. The house is full of magical keys, which opens the Locke family into a world of magic and mystery.
Check out the trailer below!
Then, the month of new shows and movies really gets good. On Feb. 9, Better Call Saul season 4 will be added to Netflix, and that’s just in time to binge-watch the season before season 5 premieres on Feb. 23.
Narcos: Mexico returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 13. After the death of Agent Kiki Camarena at the end of the first season, the US is expected to increase its push into the Mexican drug trade.
Later in the month, we get to see a bunch of new Netflix original shows, including Gentefied (Feb. 21), I Am Not Okay With This (Feb. 26), Altered Carbon season 2 (Feb. 27), and Queen Sono (Feb. 28).
On the Netflix original movie side, fans will be pleased to see a new Pokemon movie, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, on Feb. 27. One day later, Netflix adds All The Bright Places starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith.
Netflix also shared a video of all the major new releases! Check it out below!
We shared the full list of Netflix new releases for February 2020, via Netflix.
Netflix new releases: February 2020
Feb. 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Feb. 3
Sordo
Team Kaylie: Part 3
Feb. 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Feb. 5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Feb. 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
Feb. 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
Horse Girl
Locke & Key
My Holo Love
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Feb. 8
The Coldest Game
Feb. 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Polaroid
Feb. 11
Good Time
CAMINO A ROMA
Q Ball
Feb. 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Feb. 13
Dragon Quest Your Story
Love is Blind
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Feb. 14
Cable Girls: Final Season
Isi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Feb. 15
Starship Troopers
Feb. 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Feb. 19
Chef Show: Volume 3
Feb. 20
Spectros
Feb. 21
A Haunted House
Babies
Gentefied
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7
System Crasher
Feb. 22
Girl On The Third Floor
Feb. 23
Full Count
Feb. 25
Every Time I Die
Feb. 26
I Am Not Okay With This
Feb. 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution
Feb. 28
All The Bright Places
Babylon Berlin: Season 3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trincherainfinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable
Feb. 29
Jerry Maguire
What will you be watching on Netflix in February? Let us know in the comments below!