new-on-netflix,-amazon,-disney+,-hulu-and-more

A cyborg with no memory of her past (Rosa Salazar) goes on a mission to discover her origins in this cyberpunk flick based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga series, “Gunnm.” Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

It may be too early for spring, but fans can stream a baseball classic when it swings onto Disney’s streaming service Feb. 1. Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

All seven “Police Academy” comedies are reporting for duty on Netflix this month. Credit: Warner Home Video

If you’re trying to stream as many epic love stories as possible ahead of Valentine’s Day, this memorable flick starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling is a good start. Credit: New Line Cinema

The third installment in the musical fantasy trilogy, starring Dove Cameron, arrives on Disney this month. Credit: Walt Disney Television

Catch the Season 3 premiere of the reality singing competition the day after it airs on Fox. Credit: Greg Gayne/FOX

HBO’s new documentary series delves into the true story of an ex-cop-turned-security auditor who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game from 1989 to 2001. Credit: HBO

A pharmacist works to expose corruption behind the opioid crisis in Netflix’s new docu-series. Credit: Netflix

The Academy Award-nominated Pixar film makes its Disney debut this month. Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Peter Sarsgaard stars in the new true-crime drama series in which the viewer becomes the detective. Fans can stream all 10 episodes in any order when the new CBS All Access premieres Feb. 6. Credit: Ursula Coyote/CBS

A pop singer confronts her ex and his new protégé in the latest episode of Hulu’s horror anthology series. Credit: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Apple TV ‘s first sitcom, starring “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” funny man Rob McElhenney, is set in a video game development studio. Credit: Apple TV

Follow the interactions of a nameless cannabis deliveryman when this HBO comedy returns with new episodes. Credit: David Russell

Amazon’s sports documentary series returns with a look at the Philadelphia Eagles, one season after they won the Super Bowl. Jon Hamm narrates. Credit: Amazon Studios

Loosely based on Shia LaBeouf’s life, “Honey Boy” is the story of a child star trying to reconcile with his father. Credit: Amazon Studios

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer is a lonely woman who befriends – then terrorizes – a group of teens in this psychological horror flick. Credit: Universal Pictures

John Travolta and Robin Williams star in this family-friendly comedy about two friends who become the temporary guardians of seven-year-old twins. Credit: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

If you missed the Academy Awards live broadcast on February 9, you can stream the awards show the day after it airs on ABC. Credit: Ed Herrera/ABC

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return to their roles in the teen rom-com sequel that premieres on Netflix – just in time for Valentine’s Day. Credit: Bettina Strauss/Netflix

Relive all the drama of Bravo’s hit reality series when Season 9 heads to Hulu. Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Bernadette Fox (Cate Blanchett) goes missing, and her family is determined to find her, in this film adaptation of Maria Semple’s popular novel. Credit: United Artists Releasing

See the performance that earned Awkwafina her first Golden Globe when this family drama makes its Prime premiere. Credit: A24

The new five-part documentary series from Apple TV debuts on the streaming service Feb. 14. Each hour-long episode explores themes such as homophobia and coming out in the television industry. Credit: Apple TV

Zoë Kravitz is a record store owner trying to get over her one true love in Hulu’s reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel. Credit: Phillip Caruso/Hulu

Billed as the first-ever sci-fi/hip-hop TV series, this Hulu original centers around an annual musical competition hundreds of years in the future. Credit: Brooke Palmer/Hulu

You get three Shafts (Richard Roundtree, Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher) for the price of one when you stream the fifth film in the Shaft series. Credit: Warner Bros. Digital Distribution

The survival film centers around four teenage women fending off the ocean’s deadliest shark species. Credit: Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

A new season, and a new crop of aspiring professional singers, is here. Stream the season premiere on Hulu, the day after it airs on ABC. Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Just in time for 2020 election coverage, the Emmy-winning late-night talk show returns with its signature satirical look at politics and the news. Credit: Lloyd Bishop/HBO

Al Pacino stars in this new Prime original, executive produced by Jordan Peele, following a diverse group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City. Credit: Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

A possessed doll wreaks havoc in this supernatural sequel starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. Credit: Warner Bros.

Netflix’s dystopian original returns with Anthony Mackie stepping into the role of Takeshi Kovacs in Season 2. Credit: Katie Yu/Netflix