New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and More
From seasonal movies to original series, these are the new, notable titles on popular streaming services
Credit: New Line Cinema
A cyborg with no memory of her past (Rosa Salazar) goes on a mission to discover her origins in this cyberpunk flick based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga series, “Gunnm.”
Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
It may be too early for spring, but fans can stream a baseball classic when it swings onto Disney’s streaming service Feb. 1.
Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
All seven “Police Academy” comedies are reporting for duty on Netflix this month.
Credit: Warner Home Video
If you’re trying to stream as many epic love stories as possible ahead of Valentine’s Day, this memorable flick starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling is a good start.
Credit: New Line Cinema
The third installment in the musical fantasy trilogy, starring Dove Cameron, arrives on Disney this month.
Credit: Walt Disney Television
Catch the Season 3 premiere of the reality singing competition the day after it airs on Fox.
Credit: Greg Gayne/FOX
HBO’s new documentary series delves into the true story of an ex-cop-turned-security auditor who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game from 1989 to 2001.
Credit: HBO
A pharmacist works to expose corruption behind the opioid crisis in Netflix’s new docu-series.
Credit: Netflix
The Academy Award-nominated Pixar film makes its Disney debut this month.
Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Peter Sarsgaard stars in the new true-crime drama series in which the viewer becomes the detective. Fans can stream all 10 episodes in any order when the new CBS All Access premieres Feb. 6.
Credit: Ursula Coyote/CBS
A pop singer confronts her ex and his new protégé in the latest episode of Hulu’s horror anthology series.
Credit: Patrick Wymore/Hulu
Apple TV ‘s first sitcom, starring “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” funny man Rob McElhenney, is set in a video game development studio.
Credit: Apple TV
Follow the interactions of a nameless cannabis deliveryman when this HBO comedy returns with new episodes.
Credit: David Russell
Amazon’s sports documentary series returns with a look at the Philadelphia Eagles, one season after they won the Super Bowl. Jon Hamm narrates.
Credit: Amazon Studios
Loosely based on Shia LaBeouf’s life, “Honey Boy” is the story of a child star trying to reconcile with his father.
Credit: Amazon Studios
Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer is a lonely woman who befriends – then terrorizes – a group of teens in this psychological horror flick.
Credit: Universal Pictures
John Travolta and Robin Williams star in this family-friendly comedy about two friends who become the temporary guardians of seven-year-old twins.
Credit: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment
If you missed the Academy Awards live broadcast on February 9, you can stream the awards show the day after it airs on ABC.
Credit: Ed Herrera/ABC
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return to their roles in the teen rom-com sequel that premieres on Netflix – just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Credit: Bettina Strauss/Netflix
Relive all the drama of Bravo’s hit reality series when Season 9 heads to Hulu.
Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Bernadette Fox (Cate Blanchett) goes missing, and her family is determined to find her, in this film adaptation of Maria Semple’s popular novel.
Credit: United Artists Releasing
See the performance that earned Awkwafina her first Golden Globe when this family drama makes its Prime premiere.
Credit: A24
The new five-part documentary series from Apple TV debuts on the streaming service Feb. 14. Each hour-long episode explores themes such as homophobia and coming out in the television industry.
Credit: Apple TV
Zoë Kravitz is a record store owner trying to get over her one true love in Hulu’s reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel.
Credit: Phillip Caruso/Hulu
Billed as the first-ever sci-fi/hip-hop TV series, this Hulu original centers around an annual musical competition hundreds of years in the future.
Credit: Brooke Palmer/Hulu
You get three Shafts (Richard Roundtree, Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher) for the price of one when you stream the fifth film in the Shaft series.
Credit: Warner Bros. Digital Distribution
The survival film centers around four teenage women fending off the ocean’s deadliest shark species.
Credit: Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
A new season, and a new crop of aspiring professional singers, is here. Stream the season premiere on Hulu, the day after it airs on ABC.
Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC
Just in time for 2020 election coverage, the Emmy-winning late-night talk show returns with its signature satirical look at politics and the news.
Credit: Lloyd Bishop/HBO
Al Pacino stars in this new Prime original, executive produced by Jordan Peele, following a diverse group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City.
Credit: Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios
A possessed doll wreaks havoc in this supernatural sequel starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.
Credit: Warner Bros.
Netflix’s dystopian original returns with Anthony Mackie stepping into the role of Takeshi Kovacs in Season 2.
Credit: Katie Yu/Netflix
Based on Jennifer Niven’s YA novel of the same name, this film adaptation stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as two teens who want to escape their small town.
Credit: Michele K. Short/Netflix