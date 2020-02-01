new-on-netflix,-amazon,-disney+,-hulu-and-more

New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and More

  • From seasonal movies to original series, these are the new, notable titles on popular streaming services

    Credit: New Line Cinema

  • A cyborg with no memory of her past (Rosa Salazar) goes on a mission to discover her origins in this cyberpunk flick based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga series, “Gunnm.”

    Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

  • It may be too early for spring, but fans can stream a baseball classic when it swings onto Disney’s streaming service Feb. 1.

    Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

  • All seven “Police Academy” comedies are reporting for duty on Netflix this month.

    Credit: Warner Home Video

  • If you’re trying to stream as many epic love stories as possible ahead of Valentine’s Day, this memorable flick starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling is a good start.

    Credit: New Line Cinema

  • The third installment in the musical fantasy trilogy, starring Dove Cameron, arrives on Disney this month.

    Credit: Walt Disney Television

  • Catch the Season 3 premiere of the reality singing competition the day after it airs on Fox.

    Credit: Greg Gayne/FOX

  • HBO’s new documentary series delves into the true story of an ex-cop-turned-security auditor who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game from 1989 to 2001.

    Credit: HBO

  • A pharmacist works to expose corruption behind the opioid crisis in Netflix’s new docu-series.

    Credit: Netflix

  • The Academy Award-nominated Pixar film makes its Disney debut this month.

    Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

  • Peter Sarsgaard stars in the new true-crime drama series in which the viewer becomes the detective. Fans can stream all 10 episodes in any order when the new CBS All Access premieres Feb. 6.

    Credit: Ursula Coyote/CBS

  • A pop singer confronts her ex and his new protégé in the latest episode of Hulu’s horror anthology series.

    Credit: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

  • Apple TV ‘s first sitcom, starring “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” funny man Rob McElhenney, is set in a video game development studio.

    Credit: Apple TV

  • Follow the interactions of a nameless cannabis deliveryman when this HBO comedy returns with new episodes.

    Credit: David Russell

  • Amazon’s sports documentary series returns with a look at the Philadelphia Eagles, one season after they won the Super Bowl. Jon Hamm narrates.

    Credit: Amazon Studios

  • Loosely based on Shia LaBeouf’s life, “Honey Boy” is the story of a child star trying to reconcile with his father.

    Credit: Amazon Studios

  • Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer is a lonely woman who befriends – then terrorizes – a group of teens in this psychological horror flick.

    Credit: Universal Pictures

  • John Travolta and Robin Williams star in this family-friendly comedy about two friends who become the temporary guardians of seven-year-old twins.

    Credit: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

  • If you missed the Academy Awards live broadcast on February 9, you can stream the awards show the day after it airs on ABC.

    Credit: Ed Herrera/ABC

  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return to their roles in the teen rom-com sequel that premieres on Netflix – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

    Credit: Bettina Strauss/Netflix

  • Relive all the drama of Bravo’s hit reality series when Season 9 heads to Hulu.

    Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

  • Bernadette Fox (Cate Blanchett) goes missing, and her family is determined to find her, in this film adaptation of Maria Semple’s popular novel.

    Credit: United Artists Releasing

  • See the performance that earned Awkwafina her first Golden Globe when this family drama makes its Prime premiere.

    Credit: A24

  • The new five-part documentary series from Apple TV debuts on the streaming service Feb. 14. Each hour-long episode explores themes such as homophobia and coming out in the television industry.

    Credit: Apple TV

  • Zoë Kravitz is a record store owner trying to get over her one true love in Hulu’s reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel.

    Credit: Phillip Caruso/Hulu

  • Billed as the first-ever sci-fi/hip-hop TV series, this Hulu original centers around an annual musical competition hundreds of years in the future.

    Credit: Brooke Palmer/Hulu

  • You get three Shafts (Richard Roundtree, Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher) for the price of one when you stream the fifth film in the Shaft series.

    Credit: Warner Bros. Digital Distribution

  • The survival film centers around four teenage women fending off the ocean’s deadliest shark species.

    Credit: Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

  • A new season, and a new crop of aspiring professional singers, is here. Stream the season premiere on Hulu, the day after it airs on ABC.

    Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

  • Just in time for 2020 election coverage, the Emmy-winning late-night talk show returns with its signature satirical look at politics and the news.

    Credit: Lloyd Bishop/HBO

  • Al Pacino stars in this new Prime original, executive produced by Jordan Peele, following a diverse group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City.

    Credit: Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

  • A possessed doll wreaks havoc in this supernatural sequel starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

    Credit: Warner Bros.

  • Netflix’s dystopian original returns with Anthony Mackie stepping into the role of Takeshi Kovacs in Season 2.

    Credit: Katie Yu/Netflix

  • Based on Jennifer Niven’s YA novel of the same name, this film adaptation stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as two teens who want to escape their small town.

    Credit: Michele K. Short/Netflix

