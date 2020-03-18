new-on-disney+-april-2020:-the-latest-movies-and-tv-shows

Disney Plus is adding a ton of new material for the month of April. As more and more people are staying indoors, the studio is dedicated now more than ever to delivering as much quality content as they can. As it turns out, releasing Frozen 2 early on the streaming platform was just the beginning. We’ll see the final episodes of The Clone Wars season 7, plenty of National Geographic content, and then releases from deep within Disney’s massive vault. You can check out everything that is coming to Disney+ in April below.
Earth Month Collection
For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from National Geographic and Disneynature.
- Disneynature
- African Cats
- Chimpanzee
- Bears
- Born in China
- Crimson Wing
- Monkey Kingdom
- Wings of Life
- National Geographic
- America’s National Parks
- Wild Yellowstone
- The Flood
- JANE
- Before the Flood
- Planet of the Birds
- Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
- Kingdom of the White Wolf
- Tree Climbing Lions
- Hostile Planet
- Wild Russia
- One Strange Rock
- Giants of the Deep Blue
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- Great Migrations
- Earth Live
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
- Into the Grand Canyon
Wednesday, April 1
- New Library Titles
- Doctor Doolittle
Friday, April 3
- New Library Titles
- A Tale of Two Critters
- In a Nutshell
- Don’s Fountain of Youth
- Donald’s Dog Laundry
- Double Dribble
- Dragon Around
- Elmer Elephant
- Fish Hooks (S1-3)
- How to Play Football
- Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
- On Ice
- Out of Scale
- Penguins
- Pluto’s Party
- Sea Scouts
- Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)
- The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
- The New Neighbor
- The Small One
- The Straight Story
- Disney+ Originals
- Life on the Edge – “Penguins Behind the Scenes”
- Dolphin Reef – Premiere
It’s time for a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Echo to grow up. Narrated by Natalie Portman.
- Diving with Dolphins – “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes” – Premiere
Behind the scenes look at the making of Dolphin Reef.
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 707 – “Dangerous Debt”
Taken prisoner by the Pykes, Ahsoka and the Martez sisters attempt to escape.
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Finale – Episode 208 – “Marry ME”
Ramila & Ike celebrate 25 years of marriage in Greece thanks to their son. Kyle and Amanda and their baby girl Harlow celebrate at Disney’s California Adventure with a surprise performance by Jason Derulo.
- Shop Class – Episode 106 – “Downhill Derby”
Teams are challenged with designing and building supersized downhill derby racers.
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 122 – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”
The Pyle-Lawrence ladies join host Amber Kemp. Gerstel on a project inspired by Minnie Mouse.
- One Day At Disney – Episode 118 – “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”
Frozen the Musical star, Patti Murin, gives a behind-the-scenes look into the rarely seen inner workings of one of Broadway’s smash hits. Backstage moments, pre-show rituals and the coveted NYC Stage Door Autograph Line are all on display as Patti brings to life one of Disney’s favorite princesses for theater patrons of all ages.
- Be Our Chef – Episode 102 – “Diagnosis: Delicious”
In round two of Be Our Chef, two new families, the Wells and Platt families, are tasked with a Big Hero 6 inspired challenge to make a dessert that is healthy and delicious. But before heading to the kitchen, the families visit the super-huggable Baymax at Epcot for inspiration. Both families are hoping for their first win. But who will crumble first?
Friday, April 10
- New Library Titles
- Life Below Zero (S14)
- Paradise Island (S1)
- Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)
- Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)
- Disney+ Originals
- A Celebration of the Music from Coco – Premiere – Special
An inside look at the musical production of “Coco: A Live-to-Film Concert Experience”, performed at the historic Hollywood Bowl.
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 708 – “Together Again”
Ahsoka bargains for the sisters’ freedom and makes a startling discovery.
- Shop Class – Episode 107 – “Ready for Launch”
Six semi-final teams build and launch spacecrafts capable of transporting egg payloads.
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 119 – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”
The Ruvalcaba family joins host Amber Kemp-Gerstel to build an aerial craft inspired by Minnie Mouse.
- One Day At Disney – Episode 119 – “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”
Francheska Roman, Candy Maker on Main Street, U.S.A., gives an exclusive look into the making of Disneyland Resort’s favorite sweet treats. As Francheska shares her favorite parts of the job, she also illustrates the skill, care and dedication that goes into crafting each Disney themed confection.
- Be Our Chef – Episode 103 – “Hidden Within”
Returning to the kitchen for another round, the Merrill family battles newcomers, the Perez family, for a “Mulan” themed challenge. This round, the families must create a main dish. But similar to Mulan’s journey to find her inner hidden warrior, the teams must use an unexpected and hidden ingredient in their dish to collect the win.
Sunday, April 12
- New Library Titles
- PJ Masks (S3)
Friday, April 17
- New Library Titles
- Brain Games (S8)
- Let’s Stick Together
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)
- Pluto’s Purchase
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)
- Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 709 – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”
Anakin and Obi-Wan must decide whether to help Ahsoka pursue Maul or rescue Palpatine.
- Shop Class – Finale – Episode 108 – “Build Your Own Adventure”
The finalists vie for the title “Shop Class Champs” by building contemporary backyard forts.
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 124 – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”
The Chaney family joins host Amber Kemp-Gerstel for a project inspired by Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 120 – “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”
Steve Sligh helps bring movies to life as Senior Manager of the Golden Oak Ranch. Historically, this legendary filming location has hosted Hollywood’s elite, and even served as a retreat for Walt. 60+ years later, this close-to-900-acre property still functions as a working filming location with an eye towards conservation.
- Be Our Chef – Episode 104 – “Curiouser and Curiouser”
The Perez family faces the Robbins family for an “Alice in Wonderland” challenge. After meeting with Alice and The Mad Hatter and eating a Cheshire Cat’s tail at Magic Kingdom Park they must use that inspiration to prepare their very own version of a bite-sized dessert.
Sunday, April 19
- New Library Titles
- Just Roll with It (S1)
Monday, April 20
- New Library Titles
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)
Wednesday, April 22
- New Library Titles
- Fury Files
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
Thursday, April 23
- Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)
Friday, April 24
- New Library Titles
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)
- Man in Space
- Mars and Beyond
- The Olympic Elk
- Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 710 – “The Phantom Apprentice”
Ahsoka and Republic forces confront Maul on Mandalore.
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 125 – “WALLE: Recycling Container”
In honor of Earth Day, the Mai family builds an eco-conscious craft inspired by Pixar’s Wall E.
- One Day At Disney – Episode 121 – “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”
Tia Kratter, Manager of Art and Film Education at Pixar University, helps Pixar artists hone their craft. Kratter sheds light on the immeasurable artistic detail that goes into every film, and spreads her wealth of knowledge to Pixar employees as well as others who want to further their creative education.
- Be Our Chef – Episode 105 – “Beyond the Reef”
The Merrill family and Wells family look to sail away with a win in the “Moana” challenge. Just as Moana was able to combine her island life with her adventures at sea, our families must now create a dish that brings both land and sea together in a harmonious way. Families travel to the Land Pavilion at Epcot and meet Moana herself at Magic Kingdom Park for a little land and sea inspiration.
Thursday, April 30
- New Library Titles
- National Treasure
