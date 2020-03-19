new-movies-streaming-this-week:-rise-of-skywalker,-the-invisible-man,-the-hunt-and-more

Those looking for something new to watch this weekend, and there are probably quite a few people who will be, have an abundance of options. Quite a few new releases are making their way to various streaming platforms in time for Friday, be it on popular streaming services such as Netflix, or VOD, for those looking for something to rent or buy. Either way, there is something for every sort of movie lover to stream.

There are major blockbusters, such as the latest entry in a galaxy far, far away, or a fun action/adventure flick starring The Rock, amongst others. We’ve also got some very recent theatrical releases hitting VOD early, as well as some comedy and horror offerings. So grab the microwave popcorn and check out this weekend’s streaming options.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – VOD

Divisive though it may be, it’s still a Star Wars movie, and now may be the perfect time to revisit J.J. Abrams’ final chapter in the Skywalker saga. Disney made Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker available on Digital HD early, which means it’s available to rent or purchase through one’s digital retailer of choice now. Episode IX brings to a close, not only the stories of Rey and Kylo Ren, but the entire saga we’ve been following since George Lucas introduced us to the franchise in 1977. Palpatine is back and, with the fate of the galaxy at hand, the Resistance must gather their forces to stop the First Order from overwhelmingly ascending to power.

Jumanji: The Next Level – VOD

Jumanji: The Next Level, available to rent or purchase now, proved to be one of the biggest hits of 2019 and serves as a sequel to 2017’s surprise hit Welcome to the Jungle. Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black are all back for a new adventure, once again directed by Jake Kasdan. The movie sees the gang return to Jumanji to rescue a friend, but things are different this time around. For those who may have missed this while it was in theaters, the consensus is that it was another surprisingly fun ride and, for what it’s worth, I very much agree with that sentiment.

Cats – VOD

Sure, Cats may have flopped at the box office, but this is an adaptation of one of the most successful Broadway musicals of all time, and it has A-list stars being turned into strange CGI cats. If ever there were a time to enjoy something this far off the beaten path, it may well be now, since it’s available to rent or purchase at this time. This is destined to become a midnight movie cult classic, for better or for worse and, even if it’s for nothing more than morbid curiosity, this could provide some much-needed amusement.

The Invisible Man – VOD

Universal Pictures is making the unprecedented move of making several releases that only recently hit theaters available to rent this weekend, starting Friday, for $19.99, what with movie theaters all across the world being closed down. Starting with The Invisible Man, for those who didn’t see this in its first couple of weeks of release, you will now have the chance to rent it instead. The remake of the monster classic stars Elisabeth Moss as a woman who escapes an abusive relationship, only to find that he’s found a new way to haunt her and make the rest of the world think she’s crazy. Director Leigh Whannell knocked this one out of the park, is as the general sentiment from critics and audiences alike. This may well be the italice|best movie of the bunch this week.

The Hunt – VOD

Here we have another one of Universal’s early rental releases. The Hunt, directed by Craig Zobel, was initially supposed to hit theaters last year, but was delayed due to significant controversy. It’s out in the world now and viewers can now decide whether or not that controversy was warranted. The latest from Blumhouse Productions centers on a group of strangers who are kidnapped, brought to a mysterious location and hunted for sport by wealthy elitists. The thriller was co-written by Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and Nick Cuse

Emma – VOD

Lastly, Universal is giving viewers the option of checking out Emma, a new comedic take on the Jane Austen classic. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy and Mia Goth, the movie centers on the antics of a young woman, who lives in Georgian- and Regency-era England and occupies herself with medlesome matchmaking in the circles of her friends and family. Critics like what director Autumn de Wilde brought to this one, as it currently holds an 85 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Banker – Apple TV+

For those who have opted to give Apple TV+ a shot, the streaming service is debuting a big new movie this weekend in the form of The Banker, which is available for subscribers starting March 20. Base on a true story, it stars Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie. It centers on two African American businessmen in the 1950s who hire a white man to pose as the head of their company, while they moonlighted as a janitor and a chauffeur who secretly ran the company. This one ran into some controversy last year as Bernard Garrett Jr., a co-producer on the movie and the son of Bernard Garrett, whom Mackie portrays, was subject to sexual abuse allegations. That is worth noting, as it may affect one’s decision to support the movie or not.

The Platform – Netflix

For the horror-loving crowd, Netflix is coming to the rescue with The Platform, which is available to stream starting Friday. The Spanish-language flick comes from director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. Set in the future, it imagines a world where prisoners are housed in vertical cells and watch as inmates in the upper cells are fed while those in the lower cells are forced to starve. Thus far, critics have been kind to it, as the movie holds an 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Blow the Man Down – Amazon

Blow the Man Down, available to stream on March 20, may be flying under the radar a bit, but this Amazon Prime original is not to be overlooked. Directed by Danielle Krudy and Bridget Savage Cole, it currently boasts an unblemished 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This darkly comedic drama centers on a pair of sisters who attempt to cover up a violent encounter with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the two must dive deep into the criminal underbelly of their hometown, uncovering the its darkest secrets.

Big Time Adolescence – Hulu

Lastly, Hulu is bringing us Big Time Adolescence. Available to stream now, the comedy made a big spash at the Sundance Film Festival, ultimately selling for $4 million to Hulu. It stars SNL cast member Pete Davidson and comes from director Jason Orley. In it, Davidson plays a drug dealer and college dropout who ends up becoming a mentor of sorts to Mo (Griffin Gluck), a straight-laced teen who views him as an idol.

