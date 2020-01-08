new-mexico-boy-missing-from-roswell,-mom-found-dead-inside-home

January 8, 2020 | 11: 07am

A 3-year-old New Mexico boy vanished from Roswell over the weekend — and authorities are ramping up the search after his mom was found dead, according to local authorities.

Osiel Ernesto Rico was last seen at a home on East Forest Street on Sunday, and believed to be in the company of his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 32, who might be headed to Mexico, according to authorities and a new report.

Two days later, the body of his mother, Isela Mauricio Sanchez, 27, was discovered inside the home — and police are investigating her death as a homicide, the Roswell Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook Tuesday night.

Rico-Ruvira is considered the prime suspect in the slaying, police said.

Police did not say how Sanchez was killed.

Roswell police spokesman Todd Wildermuth told The Albuquerque Journal that officials are scouring the area for Rico-Ruvira — who may attempt to cross the border with his toddler son.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Osiel Tuesday afternoon. He and his father are believed to be traveling in a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon SUV with a turquoise New Mexico license plate: MNF231.

The toddler is “believed to be in danger if not located,” police said.

Osiel is all smiles in a photo attached to a press release issued by New Mexico State Police. He is wearing Nike sneakers, blue jeans and a gray T-shirt imprinted with a tie and suspenders.

The tot is 2-foot-6 and around 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His father is 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

“Many details are still unknown and under investigation,” authorities said in the release. “However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Osiel Ernesto Rico.”