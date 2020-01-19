new-matilda-film-in-the-works-from-west-end-musical-director-and-we-are-excited

It looks like a new Matilda film is in the works – so of course we are excited.

The movie, which will be based on the Roald Dahl novel of the same name, is set to be directed by Matthew Warchus who was responsible for the musical adaption with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

A casting call has announced that it is looking for children aged nine to 11 ‘no taller than 4ft 3in’ to audition for the leading role of Matilda Wormwood. Casting is set to begin in April.

‘Matilda is not quick to smile, nor sentimental,’ a description for the titular character stated. ‘She has had quite a tough life so far, and not much help from the adults around her; she is able to meet her own needs quit proficiently, she is a survivor.’

And while potential candidates do not need any acting experience, the studio is looking for ‘an instinctive approach to speaking text with an inquisitive mind, a good singing voice and some movement skills’.

The film will be produced by Working Title Films, and is reportedly set to be filmed from August to December, according to an advertisement.

It is the second theatrical adaption of the book – the first, released in 1996, was directed by Danny DeVito, who also narrates the movie and stars as Harry Wormwood, Matilda’s father. Mara Wilson starred in the title role.

Over on the stage, Kerry Ingram and Cleo Demetriou are just some of the actresses who have played Matilda in the musical adaption in the UK, which enjoyed overseas success on Broadway and in countries such as Australia and China. Its first non-English production was in Seoul, South Kora in 2018.

Metro.co.uk has contacted a rep for Matthew Warchus for comment.

Matilda is expected to be released sometime in 2021.





